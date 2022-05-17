Fitness Tracker Market will grow substantially by 2027, Globally | UnivDatos Market Insights
Fitness Tracker Market was valued at US$ 36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2021-2027)
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. ”NOIDA, INDIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Fitness Tracker Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Fitness Tracker Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Fitness Tracker Market. The Fitness Tracker Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Fitness Tracker Market at the global and regional levels. The Fitness Tracker Market was valued at US$ 36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
The demand for the Fitness Tracker market is increasing on account of the rising trend of wearable technology amongst young youth, increase in awareness of health consciousness, rise in IoT trend, high preference in old age people. Moreover, the rising disposable income leads to high purchasing power which boosts the market growth. Nowadays, Gym-goers are more interested to know more about their physical progress, for instance, body fat percentage to sleep quality, apart from only simple information such as their weight. For Instance, in 2018, Apple remodeled and included an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the Apple Watch Series 4, which permits for a more thorough analysis of its users’ heart health. The intersection of Wearable fitness technology with healthcare and digital technologies is projected to boost market growth.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=11200
Global Fitness Tracker Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Smartwatches
• Fitness Bands
• Smart Clothing
• Others
The Smartwatches segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at lucrative during the forecasted period.
By Distribution, the market is primarily segmented into
• Online
• Offline
Amongst Distribution, the Online segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
By Application, the market is primarily segmented into
• Heart Rate Tracking
• Sleep Monitoring
• Glucose Monitoring
• Sports
• Running
• Cycling Tracking
Amongst Application, the Running segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Fitness Tracker Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
The major players targeting the market includes
• Adidas AG
• Apple Inc.
• Fitbit Inc.
• Garmin Ltd.
• Google Inc.
• Jawbone Inc.
• LG Electronics Inc.
• Nike Inc.
• Pebble Technology Corp.
• Qualcomm Inc.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Fitness Tracker Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/fitness-tracker-market/
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Fitness Tracker Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Fitness Tracker Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Fitness Tracker Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Fitness Tracker Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Fitness Tracker Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
