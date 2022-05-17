Submit Release
Research Technology firm Glow adds scale-up expert Mark Simon to advisory board

Mark Simon joins Glow to support further expansion in the UK and US markets

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Simon, an internationally recognised research technology and scale-up expert has joined the Advisory Board of research technology company, Glow.

Mark Simon, a respected strategic advisor and growth leader joins Glow to help support further expansion into the UK and US. Mark will be applying his 25+ years experience in scaling businesses, M&A and go-to-market strategy to support the continued growth of the business in both markets.

“Glow has a unique research technology offer combining simple to use software with expert support on demand that helps businesses generate new insights they can act on quickly. Combine that with their specialism in ESG/sustainability measurement and you have a business that is really helping brands create impact and that is something I’m thrilled to support,” Mark says.

Mark has had a successful career across multiple industries including success maturing startups into multimillion-dollar companies, scaling international firms and leading global growth for companies of all sizes. He was an early employee at market research technology platform Toluna, taking the company to 9 figures in revenue and led transformation at public IT SaaS leader Datto. Currently, he is a partner at Traction Advising, a sell-side M&A boutique advisory firm helping SaaS companies to exit.

Tim Clover, Glow CEO & Founder says “Mark’s experience in driving the growth and profitability of dynamic research and technology based businesses across multiple markets is perfectly suited to our stage of development. He is truly world-class and we are excited to have Mark’s strategic input as we embark on the next stage of our development”.


About Glow:

Glow is a research technology (‘restech’) company based in Melbourne, Australia with
sales teams in Australia, UK and Hong Kong and plans to expand into more geographical regions later this year. Glow is taking on global research behemoths with a nimble approach and desire to challenge the status quo.

Glow’s mission is to democratise access to insights by making consumer research faster, more transparent and more accessible to boardrooms around the world. Glow wants business leaders to be more informed, so they can fuel growth with support from their customers and stakeholders without their decisions needing to cost the earth.

Glow is a proud member of the ‘data for good’ movement which encourages businesses to
use data to help better the world.

