Travelling Australians likely to bypass Bali our second most popular destination

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bali will be hit hardest when international travel resumes with just 5% of Australians saying the Indonesian island will be the first destination they will travel to.

In the year to March 2020 just before COVID-19 took a stranglehold on international travel, Indonesia was the second most popular destination for Australians with 1,223,000 million people travelling there.

But according to Glow’s monthly Catalyst survey of 1,244 Australians, there are other destinations now preferred.

The big winner is New Zealand which is already the No.1 destination for Australians with 1,285,000 million travelling there in the year to March 2020. In the survey 26% said they would travel to New Zealand which would equate to well above the 1.2 million figure.

The United States was our third most popular destination followed by the UK. That will change with 20% preferring Europe and just 10% the Americas. “That would equate to a significant drop in the number of travellers to the US but good for Europe,” said Glow Founder and CEO Tim Clover.

“Perhaps a silver lining for Bali is that it was still reasonably popular among the 18 to 24-year-olds at 9%, although that was fourth on their agenda behind 20% wanting to go to Europe, 16% to New Zealand (the lowest of any age group) and 13% to the Americas (the highest of any age group),” he said.

The Baby Boomers’ opinions were interesting with 26% staying close and going to New Zealand but a similar number 26% (the highest of any age group) choosing Europe.

The South Pacific islands such as Fiji and Tahiti were way down the list at just 4% overall, although Baby Boomers were nearly double that number at 7%. Fiji is the 11th most popular destination for Australians.

Those with children said they would tend to stay reasonably close with 28% choosing New Zealand compared to 22% of those without children. Europe was the most popular destination (22%) for those without children.

Carolyn Childs, the CEO of MyTravelResearch.com, said the research showed many Australians were willing to travel as soon as possible after borders were lifted.

“The survey showed that one-third of those earning more than $75,000 say they would travel overseas within one month of travel. That included 43% of Millennials and 37% of Gen Z. One quarter of those with kids would do the same, possibly reflecting the desire to reconnect kids with grandparents.”

Ms Childs said that although older travellers are more reluctant to be among the first out, after 12 months affluent Baby Boomers are very ready to travel.

Many intend to holiday in their home state to avoid being locked out:

Border lockdowns look like they have played a role in our travelling intentions with many looking to travel within their own state to avoid being locked out. That intention is headed by those in NSW with 57% saying they would holiday in their home state, followed by 49% of Queenslanders, 49% of South Australians and 42% of Victorians.

“It shows that lockdowns have had an effect on the psyche of many Australians - no doubt worried that state borders could close with little notice,” Mr Clover said. “There may be some assurances when the country reaches certain vaccination rates but the states have been running their own show for more than 18 months.”

Overall NSW and Queensland are the most popular destinations for 46% of Australians as their first place to visit when border restrictions are eased. Victoria was the third most popular at 31%.

Western Australia’s hard border closure may be turning off Australians travelling there with just 18% saying they would travel to WA when the border restrictions are lifted.

More Australians say they will travel to Tasmania (23%) and South Australia (23%), although just 15% would go to the Northern Territory and 11% to Canberra.

The most popular option for 18 to 24-year-olds was NSW at 48%. NSW was also the most popular option for 25 to 44s whilst Queensland was the favoured destination for anyone aged over 45 with 49% of 45 to 54s and 52% over 55 and overs.

The Northern Territory was the most popular destination among Baby Boomers at 24% but at the other end of the scale just 4% of 18 to 24s would go there.

Queensland was the most popular destination for those earning over $75,000 annually at 49% with 43% of those earning under $75,000 saying they would holiday there. The most popular destination for Queenslanders is NSW at 58%.

Overall, 23% said they would holiday in the Apple Isle, with older Australians (the Baby Boomers) more likely at 33% compared to just 11% of 18 to 24-year-olds. More Victorians (25%) would choose to holiday in Tasmania – the most of any state.

--

About the survey:

The Catalyst survey was conducted from September 10 to 14, involving 1,244 Australians. 12% were aged 18-24, 16% 25-34, 17% 35-44, 16% 45-54, 15% 55-64 and 22% 65+. 49% were male, 51% female. 31% were from NSW, 26% from Victoria, 20% from Queensland, 11% from Western Australia and 7% from South Australia. 50% had an income of $75,000+ annually and 50% had an annual salary under $75,000. 62% were parents and 38% had no children.

About Catalyst:

The Catalyst survey is conducted monthly by consumer research company Glow. It is an open-source research program designed to provide businesses with robust data on consumer sentiment towards social and environmental issues, to inform product development, governance and sourcing strategies. For the latest data: glowfeed.com/catalyst

About Glow:

Glow is a consumer research platform that enables businesses to make better decisions by delivering robust, affordable, carefully-tailored consumer research, fast. Glow provides real-time data visualisation for faster decision making, and supports simple to complex research needs. It gives market research agencies, advisory firms, marketing teams, and consumer brands power to get consumer research right – and confidence to act quickly on emerging insights. glowfeed.com