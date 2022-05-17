Chair invites you to attend Military Space USA Conference 2022

SAE Media Group reports: New Chair Announcement for Military Space USA Conference, inviting all experts to join.

USA, CA, LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to announce the return of the 3rd annual Military Space USA Conference, taking place on June 7th - 8th 2022 in Los Angeles, CA with our Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 6th. The US has dominated the space domain for many years, and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged.

Nowadays, however, space is becoming increasingly competitive: near-peer adversaries are flexing their muscles, irregular threats are rife in the cyber domain, and there are growing calls for modernization within the US space enterprise to arrest this shift in momentum.

Conference Chairman Dr Steve Pluntze, Executive Director, Space Systems Command, cordially invites all Military Space experts to join the discussion of developments, challenges, and upcoming projects.

Dr Pluntze is the Executive Director of the Space Systems Command International Affairs (IA) Office. This office forms part of the Force Design and Architecture Integration functions, which build the overall Space Enterprise Architecture and determine how allied partners are integrated within military space mission areas, such as navigation or weather, and aligned with various cross mission endeavors such as cross mission data and cross mission ground. The office uses international, inter-agency, commercial, and academic sources to discover those with the means to either add directly to the capability of the US Space Enterprise Architecture or to help improve the space capabilities of our friends and allies around the world. The IA office leverages the work of US military installations and combat commands.

Key Reasons to Attend:

• Meet and network with over 150 attendees from defence agencies, militaries and governments and industry

• Over 6 hours of networking breaks, drinks receptions, dinners, and more

• Engage with an array of vendors, including disruptive space companies across the Silicon Valley and established space industry primes

Conference Features:

• Hear from an unmatched array of speakers from across the US military space enterprise, including Space Systems Command and the US Space Force

• Carefully selected topic themes, including architecture modernization, responsive launch, industry collaboration, and small satellites

• A range of key international partners, who will present their vision for future space operations in coalition

Military Space USA

6th – 8th June 2022

Los Angeles, California

www.milspaceusa.com/PR3

Gold Sponsor: Source Code

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Hughes, Kratos

