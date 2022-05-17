Warehouse for Rent in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Surat, and Across Gujarat from Prime Associates
Warehouse for rent in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Surat & across Gujarat at Prime Associates with best rates and top amenities for excellent warehouse operations!AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Prime Associates, a warehouse renting company in Gujarat; we have been pushing the boundaries in warehouse space, factory space, and industrial shed leasing solutions since 1984. Our team has proudly delivered impeccable services to companies across various industries. We let you select, create and customize spaces to suit your business needs.
All our warehouses are strategically located at the most favorable locations of Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Surat, close to industrial areas providing fulfillment services and storage solutions. Until now, we have constructed over 2 million sq. ft of space to rent, and we’re still growing.
With us, you have multiple reasons to partner up and grow as we announce the availability of warehouse space for rent in Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Surat.
Known as the Golden Leaf, Kheda near Ahmedabad has developed as an industrial hub. With our expertise in logistic services, we offer a host of advantages to any business looking for warehouse space for rent in Kheda.
The area benefits from direct access to the National Highway and railway connectivity with the entire country.
We have maintained our comprehensive logistic services, and more new initiatives in logistic operations are aimed to satisfy our client’s requirements. Our services include customized warehousing facilities, proximity to transit locations, high-security and safety management, latest equipment and warehouse management systems.
One of our warehouse hubs located near the suburbs of Ahmedabad has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Ahmedabad is one of the major cities that offers excellent travel connections, including a strong road-rail network and the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Airport.
Most companies look for warehouse facilities at prominent locations. Your search ends here as Prime Associates provides warehouse space for rent in Ahmedabad. Making the most innovative and constructive use of our spaces, we’ve been empowering business owners through our flexible warehouse space renting solutions. Our unique approach focuses on utilizing warehouse structures that meet storage needs of all business sizes and types.
“The latest surge in e-commerce has led more companies and businesses to look for storage spaces for their diversified needs. Businesses are scrambling to grab warehouse and distribution spaces to store inventory and fulfill online orders, say Salman Momin and Soheb Momin, the directors of Prime Associates. “The pandemic has been a major driving factor prompting customers to go for digital shopping over in-store shopping. And Prime Associates, with its strong foothold in the warehouse renting services, is dedicated to helping businesses grow in a competitive landscape”, they added.
Surat, the Prime Associates Industrial and Logistic Park, is located near national highway 48 to connect it directly with cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Air and water connectivity provide access for trading internationally. The warehouse space is suitable for storing inventory as well as light factory production.
With improved efficiency of the internal areas and arrangements of the external areas, our warehouse space for rent in Surat facilitates smooth and speedy business operations. Supporting our clients’ future requirements and expansion, we have warehouses for rent in an increasingly dynamic market.
Our spaces are dynamically modeled to suit small, mid-size and large business needs. Services to conduct daily logistic operations are available at all the premises.
Filling the increased demand for rental space in a highly competitive marketplace, Prime Associates offers warehouse units with a range of amenities.
About Prime Associates
Being a leader in factory space, industrial sheds, and warehouse space leasing solutions, we aim to meet customer needs and create long-lasting relationships with clients. Prime Associates strives to provide more viable warehouse solutions necessary for business growth and success. Within three decades, we have served clients, including Fortune 500 companies, with our competitive space leasing solutions.
