• Flash sale on Noon to kick start on May 18, 2022, with surprise giveaways • 9 Pro+ at AED 1,299, 9 Pro priced AED 999 and 9i AED 719DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- realme fuels mid-segment race with trailblazers, launches 9 Pro series, realme 9i in UAE
- realme unveiled its newest phone lineup, two devices from its hero product line, the Number Series 9 Pro, and a third 9i, the first in the realme 9 series in 2022, offering trailblazing features, and fueling a mid-segment race in the UAE Smartphone market.
The world’s smartest growing Smartphone brand, realme, has packed a punch in the new out-of-the-box product line up that comes with innovations, matching some of its high-end peers at an affordable and unbeatable price line.
“At realme, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our devices,” said Madhav Seth, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, adding that “realme Number Series sales touched a total of 40 million units, entering the top ten best selling Smartphone series in the world.”
The launch in UAE is immediately followed by a flash sale of 9 Pro on e-retailer, Noon, on May 18, where realme has also thrown in a limited number of surprise giveaways for early bird buyers. realme 9 Pro will come with mini speaker in the offerings.
For the cutting-edge features the devices boast of 9 Pro+, the world’s first smartphone on the Paris Fashion runway is priced starting from AED 1,299, while 9 Pro will retail starting from at AED 999, and 9i starting at AED 719.
Each model comes with stunning differentiators, in terms of technological innovations, functionality and aesthetics.
“We believe that the advanced technology deployed in Number series facilitated a smarter user approach, coupled with camera innovation and trendsetting design, are the reasons that more users choose realme Number series,” Madhav said.
realme 9 Pro series is an all 5G product, which will support all 5G networks and 9 Pro+ is the first to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor. 9 Pro+ comes with a flagship camera in the mid-range, while 9 Pro adds a powerful 5G phone powered by Antutu Score 403K processor, the highest in the price range.
The first Smartphone in the mid-range to have a Sony IMX766 OIS Camera, 9 Pro+ has super large 1/1.56" sensor size and large pixel area, facilitating extraordinary image quality at each click.
The 9 Pro Series encapsulates the brand spirit of realme, `Dare to Leap,’ bringing in new premium technology to the UAE market.
The screen of realme 9 Pro+ is made of Super AMOLED material and supports a high refresh rate of 90Hz, providing brilliant colors and an incredibly smooth display, with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can detect heart rate. Designed by realme Design Studio™ with three color variants. Other features include Dolby Atmos, X-axis motor tactile engine and 60W Super Dart Charge.
The standard edition, the 9 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor, up to 13GB Dynamic RAM and liquid cooling system, and a powerful 64MP Triple Camera with exclusive Street Mode 2.0, among others.
realme 9i is the world's first smartphone to have Snapdragon 680 6nm chip and it is anticipated to offer a leap-forward performance experience, particularly young consumers.
Products Info：
Product Name R9 Pro+
Slogan Capture the Light
Color Aurora Green / Midnight Black
KSP • Sony IMX766 OIS Camera (flagship camera)
• MTK 920 5G Processor + VC Cooling System
• Light Shift Design/Stardust Design
• 4500mAh Battery+60W SuperDart Charge
• 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
• In-display Fingerprint
Product Name R9 Pro
Slogan Capture the Light
Color Aurora Green / Midnight Black
KSP • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor (First in price segment)
• 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
• 64MP Nightscape Camera
• 5000mAh Battery+33W Dart Charge
Product Name R9i
Slogan Next-level Power.
Color Prism Blue / Prism Black
KSP • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm power efficient Processor
• 6.6 inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display
• 33W Dart Charge
• 50MP AI Triple Camera
• 5000mAh Massive Battery
About realme
realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.
Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme is the world’s 6th largest smartphone company. As of Q2, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 100 million.
For more information, please visit www.realme.com.
