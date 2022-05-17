Kovair Launches DevOps on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

Kovair DevOps

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair, a global hybrid cloud and integration solutions provider, today launched its DevOps product “Kovair DevOps” on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Kovair DevOps offers a cloud-based platform that allows customers to automate their development pipelines and reduce application delivery time. This offering allows teams to focus on developing applications, relieving them from the complexity of the DevOps ecosystem or the operations of their DevOps platform. Microsoft and other customers will be able to access and buy Kovair DevOps from the Azure Marketplace.

Kovair DevOps platform solves several common challenges for customers:

• Manage complex software releases from a single platform.

• Accelerate application development time.

• Implement task-based release pipelines for automating the process from code check-in to delivery.

• Gain valuable insights into DevOps implementation through real-time reports and dashboards.

• Keep track of releases through the Release Calendar.

• Integrate with best-of-breed solutions vendors across product lifecycles with Value Stream Management

• Interact seamlessly with Kovair’s award-winning 110+ tools integration platform –“the Omnibus”.

“DevOps is fundamental to organizational innovation and digital transformation,” said Bipin Shah, Chairman, and CEO of Kovair Software. “We’re excited to launch our DevOps platform on Azure Marketplace, which will help customers streamline their application development and deployment as well as achieve faster delivery in a more predictable, scalable, and productive way with complete visibility and dashboards for every stage of the release process.”

According to Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software, Former Sr. Analyst at Gartner Research, “Newer solutions are needed, with Value Stream Management and Delivery Platforms (VSMP/VSDP), to achieve Business Transformation within the Cloud and the Marketplace. The old adage of “if you build it, they will come” only works if they know about it and can find it. The Azure Marketplace is such a place with Kovair’s newest technologies like Kovair DevOps, integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to Security with DevSecOps, Kubernetes, and hybrid cloud innovation. Kovair with Microsoft offers customers and partners the solutions to reduce complexity, deliver high-quality solutions, and expand and scale infrastructure in any direction so they can leapfrog their competition.”

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Applications Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management through Value Stream Management Platforms – VSMP. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM and various other tools and Applications enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recognition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact Info(at)Kovair(dot)com for a quick demonstration of this capability.

Press Contact, Kovair:

Akshay Sharma, CTO Kovair Software

Email: akshaysharma(at)Kovair(dot)com