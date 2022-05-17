Linda Washington of Strength of Survivors to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning the fight against breast cancer is reason for celebration, but the physical and emotional scars remain.

When Linda Washington finished treatment, she proved she was much more than just her disease, but the dating world had changed.

“When some men hear you had breast cancer, their whole demeanor changes, and the coldness and the rudeness that comes after is beyond cruel,” says Linda. “They said I’m not a real woman anymore, nobody is ever going to want me, and I needed to get used to that. I thought you were supposed to love people for who they are.”

For Linda, the rejection and insults were too much, and she left the dating world for 10 long years.

“I got beaten down a little bit more every day until I got into the darkest place in my soul, and I didn’t want to be bothered anymore,” recalls Linda. “Finally, I thought, ‘If this is how life is going to be, I'm going to be by myself.’”

Linda says her experience is something that happens to a lot of women, but they usually stay silent, so she launched a blog called Strength of Survivors. She wanted women facing these same challenges to not lose hope.

“Other breast cancer survivors contacted me to say, ‘I can't believe that you put your story out there,” says Linda. “Many of them are living in silence, but they don't have to live in silence anymore.”

Today, Strength of Survivors is a place breast cancer survivors can go to express their concerns about dating after breast cancer. Linda helps motivate and comfort her fellow warriors to let them know finding love again is possible.

“For many women, what comes after breast cancer is worse than going through the cancer,” says Linda, “but you are not defined by what you went through. You're not your cancer. You're the person that you were before your cancer. Try to live the best that you can. You have to lift them up and make them feel like they matter.”

Linda also writes and records music to lift up breast cancer survivors.

“I sang in the choir when I was younger. After everything I went through, a friend of mine encouraged me to put my music out there because what I’m singing about will help a lot of other women,” says Linda. “I put it in my music to help them heal and let them know that they're not alone.”

Linda says she would like to fall in love again and enjoy the rest of her life with someone who sees her for who she is.

“I'm taking baby steps,” says Linda. “I just don’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. If I can help one person, then it will all be worth it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Linda Washington in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 19th at 2pm EDT

For more information, visit www.strengthofsurvivors.com

Book, Forbidden and Broken: Finding Love Behind the Scars is available on Amazon