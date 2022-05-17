Tom Holdman Stained Glass Art Exhibit Depicts Key Characteristics of Human Capability

The Seven Pillars of Humanity in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.

The faith pillar from the Seven Pillars of Humanity created by tom Holdman of Holdman Studies. Faith is one of the seven noble characteristics of human capability depicted by the stained glass art.

Artist Tom Holdman enlightens a group about The Seven Pillars of Humanity. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.