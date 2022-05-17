Tom Holdman Stained Glass Art Exhibit Depicts Key Characteristics of Human Capability
The Seven Pillars of Humanity in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. Created by Tom Holdman of Holdman Studios. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.
The faith pillar from the Seven Pillars of Humanity created by tom Holdman of Holdman Studies. Faith is one of the seven noble characteristics of human capability depicted by the stained glass art.
Artist Tom Holdman enlightens a group about The Seven Pillars of Humanity. The pillars honor the seven noble characteristics of human capability: Knowledge, Creativity, Faith, Love, Unity, Freedom, and Courage.
Seven Pillars of Humanity on display at Dare to Overcome Conference
The Seven Pillars of Humanity—an intricate and detailed work of stained glass art—will be on display during the conference at the Pryzbyla Conference Center at The Catholic University of America May 23-25, 2022.
The pillars will be on display at Dare to Overcome, which is the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation’s annual gathering for Fortune 500 faith-oriented employee resource groups (ERGs) and corporate chaplains to come together to share best practices and to build supportive, intersecting networks nationally and globally.
“The seven pillar windows are a wonderful presentation to some of the greatest stained glass art imaginable,” said artist and creator Tom Holdman, and founding board member of the Roots of Humanity Foundation. “More importantly, they depict the characteristics found in the best of humanity throughout the world. The pillars inspire and uplift as people see the tenets of these characteristics through different scenes from the history of the world. The pillars are inspiring, but also full of fun and educational origins of discovery such as an actual piece of the moon found in the Knowledge pillar window.”
The pillars are original pieces of art glass created as a thesis for the Sphere of Light, which is a momentous artistic project to be created and placed in Lehi, Utah. It will be home to the largest stained glass art creation in the world and will serve as a place of personal inspiration, reflection, healing, and growth, with a purpose to educate, unite, and connect individuals by expressing all the commonalities of humanity.
“Our on-going desire is to educate and move people through stained glass art,” said Holdman. “We are encouraging people throughout the world to love and appreciate the greatest characteristics of humanity through art. Additionally, we are encouraging artists, scholars, and historians to join us in creating the Sphere of Light. It is only through togetherness, common faith, and human values from all parts of the world that we can truly create a work of humanity this significant.”
Each of the seven panels are 3.5 feet wide by 7 feet tall. Each panel has landscapes of one of the seven continents. For example, the Faith panel has scenes from Asia and North America. In the upper left is an ensō, the Japanese word for circle. In Japanese calligraphy, the ensō is made with a single brushstroke. A disciplined practice of spiritual expression, it embraces creating in the moment and is seen often in Zen Buddhism. Within the ensō is Brahma, the four-headed Hindu god of creation. Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” speaks to the Biblical origins of man and woman next to the scientific postulation of creation, the Big Bang Theory. (Virtual Tour)
“Since the Seven Pillars of Humanity represent the best characteristics of humanity throughout the world,” said Holdman. “It is altogether fitting; we honor those expressing these characteristics. We are pleased to present Brian and Julia Beth Grim, with the Seven Pillars of Humanity Faith Award for their on-going work to promote the positive power faith has on the workplace and on our economies.”
Brian Grim is the president of the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation and Global Chairman of Dare to Overcome.
The Roots of Humanity Foundation presents seven awards annually to people who express the greatest attributes of humanity as represented by The Seven Pillars of Humanity. Seven are presented, one for each of the characteristics of humanity. In 2022, presentations have been made to:
• Brian and Julia Beth Grim – Faith
• 7k Metals – Unity
• Sissel Kyrkjebø – Creativity
• Mary Major – Courage
Tom and Gayle Holdman will present the Seven Pillar of Humanity Faith award to the Grim’s on Monday, May 23 following their keynote speech.
The Holdman’s will keynote during the conference at approximately 5:00 pm. They will speak about the art of stained glass and its ability to educate and inspire people. They will also discuss their experiences in overcoming disabilities to become master communicators and a world renown artist.
About Religious Freedom and Business Foundation
The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation (RFBF) works globally with the mission of demonstrating the economic value and social benefits of robust religious diversity and liberty for all are tremendous. RFBF believes that business and religious freedom for all combine to form a powerful force for a better world.
Through groundbreaking expert research, training programs, practical business tools and convening interfaith business forums, RFBF helps demonstrate the critical link between respect for faith, successful enterprise, and dynamic national economies. RFBF’s pioneering work serves as a catalyst for executives to promote Freedom of Religion or Belief for all people through employee programing, customer-facing policies, and leveraging their broader societal influence.
About the Roots of Humanity
The Roots of Humanity Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation works through art and education to foster esteem, connection, and creativity within individuals while unifying and inspiring communities. The Foundation raises funds to create stained glass art projects around the world. It is currently focused on creating the Sphere of Light project in Lehi, a momentous experience of stained glass structure and art. More about the SOL project. Rootsofhumanity.org
