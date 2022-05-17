Submit Release
MVB Records New Hip Hop Artist "AR" Featured on Young Dubai's "Soldier (REMIX)"

To say that MVB Records' new Hip Hop artist blessed up-and-coming Dancehall Reggae artist Young Dubai's "Soldier (REMIX)", would be an understatement.

AR greets her new listeners with "Not a killer, but don't push me", setting the tone for what would be 16 bars of heartfelt determination, and the will to win”
— Regina Nova

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaican Dancehall Reggae artist Young Dubai's single "Soldier" is his best release yet, since signing with the popular New York indie label, MVB Records, in late 2021. The record label felt the single was strong enough to do a remix, and they decided to enlist their newly signed Hip Hop artist AR, as the featured artist.

After Young Dubai's lyrics on the intro and first verse, AR greets her new listeners with "Not a killer, but don't push me", setting the tone for what would be 16 bars of heartfelt determination, and the will to win. MVB Records has not made any public announcements about signing a new Hip Hop artist, but the indie label has a history of introducing their new artists under the radar.

The "Soldier (REMIX)" is now available on all popular music streaming services, including Spotify and Amazon Music.

