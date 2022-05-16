RE: I89 NB OPEN

I 89 is back open to through traffic at MM 19 northbound.

I89 northbound is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 19 due

to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully