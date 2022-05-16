Submit Release
RE: I89 NB OPEN

I 89 is back open to through traffic at MM 19 northbound.

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

From: Sanborn, Jaden <Jaden.Sanborn@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 16, 2022 4:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: I89 LANE CLOSURE

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 northbound is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 19 due

to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

 

