RE: I89 NB OPEN
I 89 is back open to through traffic at MM 19 northbound.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853
From: Sanborn, Jaden <Jaden.Sanborn@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 16, 2022 4:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: I89 LANE CLOSURE
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 northbound is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 19 due
to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully