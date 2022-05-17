Franz’s AllegroGraph 7.3 Extends GraphQL to Knowledge Graph Developers and Enterprise Data Fabrics
AllegroGraph Extended Support for GraphQL APIs Can Accelerate and Enhance Complex AI Applications
GraphQL’s increasing industry adoption in combination with AllegroGraph’s FedShard and Entity-Event Modeling capabilities provide AI application developers new and unique Enterprise capabilities.”LAFAYETTE, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced AllegroGraph 7.3, with enhanced GraphQL query capabilities for distributed Knowledge Graphs and Enterprise Data Fabrics. With AllegroGraph’s GraphQL APIs, developers can create performant and more complex data-driven applications. GraphQL’s unique capability to fetch the exact and specific data in a single request delivers flexibility to Knowledge Graph developers.
— Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.
“GraphQL APIs are growing in importance, as more development teams rapidly adopt them to expose back-end data and functionality with greater flexibility than REST APIs,” according to Gartner. The worldwide analyst firm predicts “by 2025 more than 50% of enterprises will use GraphQL in production, up from less than 10% in 2021.” (Source: Gartner, Predicts 2022 APIs Demand Improved Security and Management, December 6, 2021.)
“GraphQL’s increasing industry adoption in combination with AllegroGraph’s FedShard and Entity-Event Modeling capabilities provide AI application developers and data architects with both the ease and flexibility to create very powerful data-driven applications across the enterprise,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “Now when organizations need to integrate multiple systems from large legacy infrastructures and add new data to deliver a rich AI application – they can do so more quickly and easily using AllegroGraph and GraphQL APIs.”
AllegroGraph’s GraphQL Support
GraphQL is an open-source data query language for APIs and a runtime for fulfilling queries with data. It allows API clients to query data as a graph irrespective of how the data is stored, making it possible to loosely couple data sources with client applications. GraphQL provides a complete and understandable description of the data in the API, gives clients the power to ask for exactly what they need and nothing more, and makes it easier to evolve APIs over time. Using GraphQL APIs within AllegroGraph can lower integration costs and minimize redundancy in enterprise systems, while improving the value of data-driven applications.
Availability of AllegroGraph 7.3
AllegroGraph 7.3 is immediately available directly from Franz Inc. For more information, visit AllegroGraph.com/Downloads for cloud and download options.
AllegroGraph in Use
“We tried to modernize our product tracking system with 3rd party software solutions and in-house relational database applications, but without success because relational databases lack the ability to model complex relationships,” said Mel Yuson, Director Enterprise Architecture, Essilor AMERA, a multinational ophthalmic optics company and the world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of lenses to correct or protect eyesight. “We needed the freedom of a schemaless graph database, like Franz’s AllegroGraph, which uniquely provides us the flexibility to evolve our data model and seamlessly add new applications to address rapid growth and changing needs at Essilor. Today, we deploy several AllegroGraph servers in the cloud, which easily handle 100,000 concurrent queries per minute at peak hours.”
“AllegroGraph’s support of Entity-Event Data Modeling is the most welcome innovation and addition to our arsenal in reimagining healthcare and implementing Precision Medicine,” said Dr. Parsa Mirhaji, Director of Center for Health Data Innovations at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System, NY. “Precision Medicine is about moving away from statistical averages and broad-based patterns. It is about connecting many dots, from different contexts and throughout time, to support precision diagnosis and to recommend the precision care that can take into account all the subtle differences and nuisances of individuals and their personal experiences throughout their life. This technology is about saving lives, by leveraging data, context and analytics and is what Franz’s Entity-Event Data Modeling brings to the table.”
Industry Recognition
Franz Inc. has earned numerous industry awards over the past decade and was recently named a 2022 KM World 100 Company that Matter in Knowledge Management.
Franz’s Knowledge Graph Presentations
Learn how Accenture and AllegroGraph are delivering “Knowledge First Design for Dynamic Intelligent Contact Centers and Beyond,” which was presented at the Knowledge Graph Conference on May 4, 2022.
Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. will be presenting “What Happens Next? Event Predictions with Machine Learning and Graph Neural Networks” at Data/Graph Day on June 13, 2022.
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph is a graph based platform that enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide. To learn more about Franz and AllegroGraph, go to franz.com.
