Supreme Court to conduct rest of May docket by videoconference

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court announced today it will conduct the rest of its May docket by videoconference. The court made the change due to Justice Eric Rosen testing positive for COVID-19. After hearing two cases today, the court is scheduled to hear the remaining cases on its May docket Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week.

For an in-person docket, cases are normally heard back-to-back beginning at 9 a.m. each day the court is in session. When the court hears cases by videoconference, it schedules multiple start times throughout the day, usually at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Start times for each case are shown on updated docket on the Supreme Court Dockets webpage.

The court livestreams all oral arguments on its YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.