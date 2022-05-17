San Francisco Bay Area 1.5-Plus Acre Water Facing Estate with Golden Gate Bridge Views to Auction Via Concierge Auctions

337-333 Belvedere Avenue, San Francisco Bay Area, California Stunning views of San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge & skyline Incredible 11,200sf estate on private 1.15+ acre water-facing double lot Magnificent 60ft indoor pool with sweeping Bay-view terrace Unrivaled in scale on prestigious Belvedere Island

In cooperation with acclaimed agent Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, 337-333 Belvedere Avenue will auction in June.

This is a very unique world class resort-like compound of an amazing home with magnificent gardens overlooking San Francisco Bay...I am excited to be working with Concierge Auctions once again.” — Olivia Hsu Decker, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set on the prestigious South side of Belvedere Island, 337-333 Belvedere Avenue will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with top listing agent Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $39.5 million, the property and its adjacent lot will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held June 22nd–27th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“This is a very unique world class resort-like compound of an amazing home with magnificent gardens overlooking San Francisco Bay” stated Olivia Hsu Decker, Listing Agent. “The intricate design takes full advantage of the amazing setting paired with the views of the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, the full San Francisco skyline and Sausalito plus the close proximity to Corinthian and San Francisco Yacht club. The stunning spa floor with the 60-foot indoor pool, steam room, sauna, and kitchen-bar and gym with stunning views make this a very rare offering, and it is all complete with ultimate privacy and safety. I am excited to be working with Concierge Auctions once again and look forward to another successful auction.”

A true masterpiece of contemporary architecture awaits on the sunny side of Belvedere Island, boasting an ideal climate year-round with temperatures ranging from 55 to 85 degrees. The scale and breathtaking views also make for a one-of-a-kind offering. Spanning 11,200± square feet, the estate is ideally positioned to enjoy the best of California with incomparable privacy and safety. Wide windows and multiple sweeping terraces boast vistas from Bay Bridge to Golden Gate, with San Francisco’s iconic skyline between. The Bay, Sausalito, and Mount Tamalpais bring even more natural wonder to the jaw-dropping panorama. Spanning gardens and winding pathways create a scenic way to wander this 1.1557-acre double lot. A coveted large three-car garage and brand-new elevator within offer convenient access to the living room and bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and detailed finishes make every room an escape rivaling a luxury resort. No detail was spared on the magnificent spa floor, complete with a 60-foot indoor enclosed pool, is perfect for lap swimming or relaxing any time of the year. Soak in the hot tub and take in stunning night lights reflected in the calm waters of the Bay.

Additional features of the home include ultimate privacy and safety with a gated entry; 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms; Spacious open floor plan kitchen with breakfast area, pantry, and a family room with a fireplace by the deck overlooking the Bay; a sauna, steam room and second kitchen on the spa floor; Gym; Wall-to-wall folding doors opening to a second spacious deck and jacuzzi with views of the Bay; vibrant manicured gardens and landscaping and multiple terraces; wine cellar/bar; three-car garage plus space to park an additional 10+ cars inside the gate; three-car carport; and ample additional parking between two gates.

Previously the site of a 9,000-square-foot estate, 333 Belvedere Avenue is a 0.6185-acre vacant lot, currently functioning as a serene escape for the adjacent home at 337 Belvedere Avenue. Meander the pathways through lush landscaping, sculpture gardens, and various terraces, perfect for outdoor dining, special events, or relaxing. Expand on the current 337 Belvedere address with the addition of a guest house, creating an incredible family compound, or build a large home. This unrivaled opportunity remains rare in the prestigious location overlooking San Francisco Bay.

“It’s not everyday a property with this many superior amenities comes to market, from the stunning views, to the prime location, to the ultimate safety and active lifestyle it has to offer,” stated Mario Vargas, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Concierge Auctions. “The new owner will possess one of the most timeless and iconic properties California has to offer, and we are thrilled to be working, once again, with an amazing agent partner in Olivia. Ultimately, we are excited to name the next owner come the end of June.”

Water facing vistas rivaling the Côte d'Azur with convenient proximity to the vibrant city make Belvedere one of Marin’s most exclusive enclaves.

Commanding views of San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, the famous city skyline and Mount Tamalpais creates a truly extraordinary backdrop to every-day living. The panoramic views of San Francisco, and the peace, privacy, and security of Belvedere add to its appeal. Swift waterfront access has cemented the enclave as an epicenter for recreational sailing as the property sits just 5-6 minutes to San Francisco Yacht Club and Corinthian Yacht Club. The Mediterranean-like weather the region enjoys only elevates its appeal. Multi-million-dollar estates and fantastic schools complete this exclusive retreat. Venture only minutes to explore downtown Tiburon’s countless amenities, from gourmet markets to boutique shopping and more. A quick and undeniably idyllic ferry commute will bring you straight to San Francisco, with departures several times a day. Reach the same destination by car within 30 minutes along the famous Golden Gate Bridge, ensuring San Francisco will be yours to discover, or jet out to the destination of your choice from the San Francisco International Airport, just 45 minutes away.

337-333 Belvedere Avenue is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

