2022-05-16 15:45:50.673 Group of 24 Splits $50,000 Powerball Prize

2022-05-16 15:45:50.673

A group of 24 Missouri Lottery players evenly split a $50,000 prize they won in the April 23 drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number. The group purchased the winning ticket at Dierbergs, 860 Arnold Commons Drive, in Arnold.

The winning Powerball numbers for the April 23 drawing were 10, 39, 47, 49 and 56 with a Powerball number of 8.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.