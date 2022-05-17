BEMO Raises $3M Seed Round to Build Security Solutions on Top of Microsoft Security Stack
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEMO, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the completion of a $3 million seed funding round to secure small and medium-sized companies (10 to 500 users) running on the Microsoft Cloud against cyber-attacks. The round was led by Fulton, MD-based Gula Tech Adventures, with participation from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, SaaS Venture Capital, and Pleiade Venture. Recognizing the value of BEMO’s innovative approach to supporting the many American SMBs that work on its infrastructure, Microsoft additionally provided a 0% interest loan of $500,000 to accelerate BEMO’s growth.
"Digital threat actors increasingly target SMBs," says Bruno Lecoq, BEMO's CEO and Chief Information Security Officer.
"Like large enterprises, they possess personal data, IP, and other sensitive information. Almost half of small businesses in the US are running on Microsoft Cloud, according to Statista. BEMO is developing a SaaS product to quickly improve and maintain the cybersecurity posture of the US economy within days of new updates versus the months that many currently remain vulnerable to new attack vectors. This $3M raise, as well as the financial support from Microsoft, will enable us to improve our automation and help better secure thousands of Microsoft SMB customers against cyber-attacks."
"Automation of updates is critical to reducing the time that individuals and businesses are vulnerable to attack by malicious actors,” said Ron Gula, President and Co-Founder of Gula Tech Adventures. “BEMO—through its invaluable SaaS product--helps ensure the security, integrity, and protection of important data and information. They enable SMBs to fulfill their duty of care for their staff, partners, and customers.”
About BEMO
BEMO is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity for US-based small and medium businesses. With the BEMO SaaS Cybersecurity solutions, we can raise the security posture of any SMB running on the Microsoft Cloud in no time. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, BEMO has been a Microsoft Security certified partner for more than a decade.
About Gula Tech Adventures
Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds and nonprofit organizations. Since 2017, the Gula's have made more than 40 investments in cybersecurity startups like Automox, Cybrary, Huntress and Scythe, cybersecurity funds including Inner Loop Capital, DataTribe and Forgepoint Capital, and also supported cybersecurity nonprofits like Defending Digital Campaigns and voting.works.
BEMO Corp
+1 702-529-0820
brandon@bemopro.com