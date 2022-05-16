Governor Little Awards Grants Supporting Community DevelopmentMay13

MEDIA ALERT
Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov
BOISE, Idaho (May 13, 2022) — Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through the improvement of public infrastructure.
“We’ve made significant investments in infrastructure through my Leading Idaho plan, and the many other projects supported by these important grants further enable us to keep up with growth and create opportunity and enhance quality of life for Idahoans across our state. I appreciate all of the communities receiving an award as well as Idaho Commerce for supporting these projects that help Idaho continue to thrive,” Governor Little said.
“The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses, and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “These projects will bring growth and development across the state. The Idaho Commerce team is grateful to partner with these communities and support these meaningful projects.”
All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor. The cities and counties receiving CDBG and RCIF grants are:
Public Facility and Infrastructure Awards
- City of Oakley – New well and well house – $100,000
- City of Moscow – Purchase of new pumper fire engine – $335,000
- City of American Falls – Infrastructure to affordable housing – $462,030
- City of Elk River – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000
- City of Grand View – Water system improvements – $500,000
- City of Rigby – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000
- Kootenai County – Panhandle Village water system improvements – $500,000
- City of Homedale – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000
- City of Shoshone – Water tank and distribution improvements – $500,000
- City of Craigmont – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000
- City of Winchester – Wastewater treatment plant replacement – $500,000
- City of Ashton – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000
- City of Grangeville – Water tank and new municipal well – $500,000
- City of Challis – Water system improvements – $500,000
- City of Rexburg – Teton River Business Center facility job creation – $500,000
Senior and Community Center Awards
- City of Glenns Ferry – Three Island Senior Center roof and HVAC system upgrades – $150,000
- City of Downey – Community center roof, bathroom and kitchen upgrades – $225,000
- City of Hagerman – Hagerman Valley Senior Center structural and roof upgrades – $225,000
RCIF Job Creation Award
- Washington County – RCIF power upgrades for job creation – $199,942
Detailed information about the Idaho Community Development Block Grant and Rural Community Investment Fund is available at: https://commerce.idaho.gov/communities/community-grants/
###