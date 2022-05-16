Governor Little Awards Grants Supporting Community DevelopmentMay13

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred Idaho Commerce 208.334.2470 cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (May 13, 2022) — Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) awards will be distributed across Idaho, benefitting communities through the improvement of public infrastructure.

“We’ve made significant investments in infrastructure through my Leading Idaho plan, and the many other projects supported by these important grants further enable us to keep up with growth and create opportunity and enhance quality of life for Idahoans across our state. I appreciate all of the communities receiving an award as well as Idaho Commerce for supporting these projects that help Idaho continue to thrive,” Governor Little said.

“The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses, and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “These projects will bring growth and development across the state. The Idaho Commerce team is grateful to partner with these communities and support these meaningful projects.”

All grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), and final approval is granted by the Governor. The cities and counties receiving CDBG and RCIF grants are:

Public Facility and Infrastructure Awards

City of Oakley – New well and well house – $100,000

City of Moscow – Purchase of new pumper fire engine – $335,000

City of American Falls – Infrastructure to affordable housing – $462,030

City of Elk River – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000

City of Grand View – Water system improvements – $500,000

City of Rigby – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000

Kootenai County – Panhandle Village water system improvements – $500,000

City of Homedale – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000

City of Shoshone – Water tank and distribution improvements – $500,000

City of Craigmont – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000

City of Winchester – Wastewater treatment plant replacement – $500,000

City of Ashton – Wastewater system improvements – $500,000

City of Grangeville – Water tank and new municipal well – $500,000

City of Challis – Water system improvements – $500,000

City of Rexburg – Teton River Business Center facility job creation – $500,000

﻿

Senior and Community Center Awards

City of Glenns Ferry – Three Island Senior Center roof and HVAC system upgrades – $150,000

City of Downey – Community center roof, bathroom and kitchen upgrades – $225,000

City of Hagerman – Hagerman Valley Senior Center structural and roof upgrades – $225,000

RCIF Job Creation Award

Washington County – RCIF power upgrades for job creation – $199,942

Detailed information about the Idaho Community Development Block Grant and Rural Community Investment Fund is available at: https://commerce.idaho.gov/communities/community-grants/

###