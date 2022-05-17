Fundraising Effort Underway for Ukrainian Refugee Support
Mente Group’s Initial Gift Matched by IADA Foundation
We are honored to provide support and I am very grateful to the IADA Foundation for agreeing to match that gift.”DALLAS, TX, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help support those displaced by the war in Ukraine, Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group and Four Corners Aviation, pledged a gift of $10,000 to a Romanian orphanage that is also providing support to Ukrainian refugees.
— Brian Proctor, CEO of Mente Group and Four Corners Aviation
The philanthropic foundation of the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s (IADA) is matching that gift. In addition, Proctor reached out to fellow IADA members asking for their support. To date, over $100,000 has been raised to support the orphanage.
“The IADA Foundation and Board of Directors salute Brian’s leadership in extending humanitarian aid to those beleaguered by the war in the Ukraine,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are proud to follow his example in words and actions to help unfortunate refugees, whose lives are impacted by the horrors of war.”
“Like most of my colleagues in the aviation industry, I’ve wanted to find a way to provide meaningful support to those most affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Proctor. “Several years ago, I met a couple who had served in Romania as missionaries. While there, they learned of an immense need to support orphans in the country, which led them to open a small orphanage, Livada Orphan Care. Today, that orphanage is not only serving it’s intended purpose, but is also caring for over 100 Ukrainian refugees, and the numbers are growing. This is putting a significant strain on the organization and its resources. We are honored to provide support and I am very grateful to the IADA Foundation for agreeing to match that gift. I’m also heartened by the generosity of other IADA members and their desire to support this worthwhile effort.”
According to the orphanage, all of their open facilities are being used to house orphans and displaced families from Ukraine. 100 percent of funds donated to this designated account will go towards these efforts to feed, shelter and assist Ukrainian refugees needing help in Romania. To learn more about this effort to help Ukrainian refugees in Romania, please visit https://livada.org/livada-blog/.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). Mente Group and its sister company, Four Corners Aviation, are holdings of Aquila Aviation Ventures. For more information, please visit https://mentegroup.com/ and https://fourcornersaviation.com/.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero. IADA Foundation, the foundation of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charitable organization.
