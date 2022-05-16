Global Law Firm, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, Hosts Reception for INTA with Proceeds Donated to Brand Action for Ukraine
...[t]he Brand Action for Ukraine fundraiser at the INTA Annual Meeting ... my thoughts turned to our reception... and an opportunity to act collectively to provide our support.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a veteran-owned leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, hosted a reception for INTA attendees on Monday, May 2nd at Washington, D.C.’s The Army and Navy Club with funds raised to benefit Brand Action for Ukraine.
— Alex Butterman, Managing Trademark Attorney, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
INTA (International Trademark Association) holds annual meetings, which is the largest gathering of its kind, for thousands of the most influential brand and intellectual property (IP) professionals from across the globe. Each year, their meetings are set in different locations around the world. This year, they returned to an in-person format for the first time in more than two years, with the meeting location held in none other than Washington, D.C.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) has office locations placed around the globe, with three of those being in the National Capital Region. Having offices so close to INTA’s 2022 Annual Meeting location, DBL had the rare opportunity of hosting a reception for INTA attendees. The reception was held halfway through INTA’s 6-day meeting at Washington, D.C.’s The Army and Navy Club, a members-only, Five Star Platinum Club in the heart of the nation's capital.
In addition to enjoying the reception as an opportunity to meet old colleagues and friends and establish new professional acquaintances, DBL proudly supported Brand Action for Ukraine.
“When I first heard about the Brand Action for Ukraine fundraiser at the INTA Annual Meeting and thought of a way we could try to help, my thoughts turned to our reception where we would have a following, including some Ukrainian attendees, and an opportunity to act collectively to provide our support,” expressed DBL Partner and Managing Trademark Attorney Alex Butterman. “At a minimum, I figured the charity organizers would appreciate having a group of people to reach all at once.”
DBL made a donation to Brand Action for Ukraine for every guest that attended their reception. Brand Action for Ukraine is a collection of people and businesses across the trademark industry coming together to provide meaningful, on-the-ground help to the people of Ukraine by supporting both World Central Kitchen and Support Hospitals in Ukraine. Guests also had the opportunity to make additional donations and hear from Brand Action for Ukraine sponsor, Phil Cox, to learn about how they are helping the Ukrainian people.
“DBL was honored to support Brand Action for Ukraine’s mission, an INTA organized charity, by hosting a prestigious group of attorneys from around the globe, many of whom contributed to the effort at our firm’s reception,” said Tom Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
***
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a global presence and strategic mindset that boasts over 80 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and efficient outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. For more information, visit www.dbllawyers.com.
