AZDPS Awarded $20,000 Grant for “Buckle Up Arizona” Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign

Phoenix, AZ — The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has awarded the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) a $20,000.00 grant to fund overtime and other expenses for the upcoming “Buckle Up Arizona” enforcement campaign. The two-week campaign is set to begin on Monday, May 23rd, and will conclude on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

As of May 10th, Arizona State Troopers have investigated 112 fatal crashes on highways and interstates this year. Of the individuals killed in those crashes, 43 people were not wearing seat belts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seat belt use reduces the risk of serious crash-related injuries and fatalities by approximately 50%.

“The Department is grateful for the continued support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Director Gutier,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jenna Mitchell, Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division. “We will continue working together to emphasize the importance of wearing a seat belt.”

