Recovery Residences

The Department of Commerce is soliciting applications to establish new Level II or Level III recovery residences, as classified by the National Association of Recovery Residences. Eligible applicants may be existing operators of Level II or Level III recovery residences OR non-profit behavioral health providers or housing providers that wish to establish new Level II or Level III recovery residences. The funding opportunity opens on May 16, 2022. The funding opportunity closes on June 16, 2022.

Download the Application Materials

More information about the program is available on the Office of Supportive Housing page.

