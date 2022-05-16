Province Proclaims Innovation Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing May 16-20, 2022, as Innovation Week.

Innovation Week celebrates researchers, entrepreneurs, organizations, and companies that have shaped the research and technology landscape in the province. The week provides an opportunity to profile innovations that have made an impact and the importance of its role in our economy and everyday lives.

"Innovation is central to our province's economic growth and supporting the transformation and diversification of our key sectors," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Investing in innovation translates to more economic opportunities, prosperity, and improved quality of life for the people of Saskatchewan. It is important to celebrate the legacy of innovation in the province and to champion those individuals and organizations whose leadership and achievements have led to those made-in-Saskatchewan solutions that are making a difference in the province and the world."

Innovation Saskatchewan works directly with industry and external stakeholders to support the commercialization of research and technology and to grow the province's technology sector. Once integrated as a single agency with Innovation Place - the government-owned research parks in Regina and Saskatoon, Innovation Saskatchewan will have a strengthened mandate to drive innovation and ownership in delivering on the goal of tripling the tech sector in the province by 2030 and maximize the economic potential of its research infrastructure assets.

Innovation Week will also be celebrated nationally. Canadian Innovation Week 2022 recognizes and supports ingenuity across all sectors with five themes centered around the question "How do you Innovate?". The theme "Innovate to Engage" celebrates community driven innovation; "Innovate to Inspire" recognizes young Canadian innovators; "Innovate to Learn" highlights innovation in the classroom; "Innovate to Excel" celebrates excellence in innovation; and "Innovate to Compete" showcases Canada's expanding innovation ecosystem and growth network.

Saskatchewan's innovation achievements will be highlighted throughout the week. To learn more about Canadian and Saskatchewan Innovators use #CIW22 and #SKInnovationWeek and by visiting www.innovationsask.ca.

