Bulls Test Positive for Trich in Summit County

The Utah State Veterinarian’s office has identified two cases of trichomoniasis (Trich) positive bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. These herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.

“To have multiple cases of Trich in our state in one year is very concerning,” said Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian. “It is vitally important that cattle owners follow the rules and guidelines set up for testing of these animals so we can prevent the spread of this disease.”

Trich is a venereal disease of cattle caused by a protozoa (microscopic parasite). It is spread between cattle during breeding. Cows generally abort the fetus from this breeding and then clear the infection, but bulls remain infected for life. There is no treatment for Trich and this disease can be economically devastating to cattle herds because of:

Culling of positive bulls and purchase of replacement bulls

Increased abortion rate leading to a reduced calf crop

Prolonged calving season and lower calf weights at sale

Culling of open cows

Loss of genetics

Utah requires yearly testing of all bulls for Trich, with the exception of dairy cattle who are kept in confinement and bison bulls. Individuals that had cattle in this area and are concerned this could affect their cattle herd should contact the Utah State Veterinarian’s office by emailing statevet@utah.gov.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is taking steps to quarantine affected animals and will place the herds with positive tests on a plan to stop the spread of the disease.

.