Governor Ron DeSantis Protects Floridians from Protests Outside Their Homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1571, which prohibits picketing and protesting outside of a person’s place of residence.

 

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

 

Once this law takes effect, law enforcement officers will provide a warning to any person picketing or protesting outside of a dwelling and will make arrests for residential picketing only if the person does not peaceably disperse after the warning. Residential picketing will be punishable as a second-degree misdemeanor.

 

