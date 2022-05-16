Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,992 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • HB 471 – Town of Lake Clarke Shores, Palm Beach County

  • HB 927 – Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District, Citrus County

  • CS/HB 1047 – Cedar Hammock Fire Control District, Manatee County

  • CS/HB 1049 – Trailer Estates Fire Control District, Manatee County

  • CS/HB 1097 – Florida Citrus

  • HB 1189 – Firefighters’ Relief and Pension Fund of the City of Pensacola, Escambia County

  • HB 1497 – City of Jacksonville, Duval County

  • CS/HB 1571 – Residential Picketing

For the transmittal letter, click here.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.