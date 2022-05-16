SNIPER ANNOUNCES ITS NAME CHANGE
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Sniper”) is pleased to announce that, effective as of today, it has changed its name to “Metaville Labs Inc.” (the “Name Change”). The board of directors approved the Name Change, by way of an ordinary resolution dated May 10, 2022, as well as the alteration of Company’s Notice of Articles to give effect to the Name Change.
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that, after completion of Name Change, it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 (the “Offering”), through the issuance of 20,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.
All of the securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a “hold period” of four months plus one day from the date of closing pursuant to applicable securities laws.
About Metaville Labs Inc. (formerly, Sniper Resources Ltd.)
Metaville Labs Inc. (formerly, Sniper Resources Ltd.) is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.
For additional information:
Binyomin Posen
CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416 481-2222
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
