ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 2, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-102, Southeast Regional Office Maintenance Yard. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

Project consists of earthwork necessary to expand an IDFG maintenance yard, excavation of two (2) storm water ponds, installing storm water manholes and pipe, erecting security fencing, replacing overhead power with underground power, and a bid alternative to design and construct a 24’ W x 100’ L storage building.

A pre-bid meeting will be held by phone conference call on May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. MDT. Phone number to join the pre-bid meeting is 208-258-2893. Contractors are also encouraged to visit the site prior to submitting bids. Contact the Southeast Regional Office at 208-232-4703 to arrange a site visit.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER