Lewiston Regional Office Facility Improvements - Phase II
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on June 2, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2021-126, Lewiston Regional Office Facility Improvements – Phase II. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
The project consists of asphalt paving, adding concrete floors to two existing pole buildings, stormwater improvements, additional car and trailer parking, lighting and camera improvements, constructing a pole building and a truck wash station.
A pre-bid meeting will be held by phone conference call on May 26, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. MDT. Phone number to join the pre-bid meeting is 208-258-2893. Contractors are also encouraged to visit the site prior to submitting bids. Contact Mitch Huckaby with the Clearwater Regional Office at 208-799-5010 to arrange a site visit.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
planroom@abadanplancenter.com
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
planroom@idahoagc.org
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
content@constructconnect.com
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
projectdata@construction.com
dodge.docs@construction.com
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
projectinfo@plancenter.net
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.
A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME