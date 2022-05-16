ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, until 12:00 pm., prevailing local time, on June 1, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-511, Blackfoot River WMA Habitat Restoration. Bids may be mailed to IDFG Pocatello Regional Office, Attention: Anna Owsiak or Carson Watkins, 1345 Barton Road Pocatello, ID 83204.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The projects consists of harvest and haul of 728 trees and 340 cubic yards of racking/slash material on the WMA property to the project sites; installation of approximately 166 in-stream wood habitat structures, 3 constructed riffles, and 2 point bars; and revegetation along approximately 2.5 miles of the Upper Blackfoot River on IDFG’s Blackfoot River WMA.

A highly recommended pre-bid tour of the project will be held on May 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Contact Lauren Andrews at Quadrant Consulting, Inc. at (208) 342-0091 to make arrangements to attend this tour. The meeting place will be the Blackfoot River Park across the bridge on Blackfoot River Road off of Highway 34, approximately 12 miles north of Soda Springs.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Department of Fish and Game

99 Highway 93 North

Salmon, ID 83467

Idaho Associated General Contractors

1649 West Shoreline Drive, Suite 100

Boise, ID 83702

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from Quadrant Consulting, Inc., Attn: Lauren Andrews, Phone (208) 342-0091. No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed, and all craftsman and laborers performing their work under this contract shall be paid at the minimum prevailing wage rate as currently determined for this area by the U.S. Department of Labor.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER