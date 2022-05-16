VT Route 22A Addison - Road closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 22A Addison is closed in the area of Old Stonehouse Rd due to live power lines down and an active brush fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
