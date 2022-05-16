San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center Marks 132 Years of Service to the Community with Fundraiser on May 19
After two years of virtual events, we are excited to host our annual gala in person again. “And it couldn’t come at a better time for the children in our community...”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center Marks 132 Years of Service to the Community with a Fundraiser on May 19; Attending will be San Francisco Mayor London Breed; Renel Brooks-Moon, “Voice of the SF Giants,” as emcee; Franco Finn, Warriors' Hype Man, as auctioneer, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI) holds its annual fundraiser event, “A Taste of TEL HI,” at Oracle Park on May 19, 2022. Dubbed “Back In the Swing of Things,” this is an important occasion to benefit educational programs for children as well as the many programs TEL HI provides every day in direct services to children, seniors, and families.
The center serves over 1,000 people a day whose ages range from three months to 100 years and represent a wide range of socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Through its long local history, TEL HI has been operating on the frontline, lending support in major disasters including the Great Earthquake and Fire of 1906, the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the recent Covid-19 pandemic.
The SF Giants’ esteemed announcer Renel Brooks-Moon serves as emcee and Franco Finn, the animated hype man for the Golden State Warriors, is the evening’s auctioneer. Mayor London Breed will be a featured speaker and other special appearances by San Francisco dignitaries will highlight the evening.
Guests will have a chance to win items in the silent and live auctions, including:
A Fabulous Five-Course Dinner for 10 Guests at Eco Terreno Wines New Urban Tasting Room in San Francisco, courtesy of Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards, $3,000 value
SF GIANTS “FIELD OF DREAMS,” courtesy of Jack Bair and the San Francisco Giants:
Four (4) Club Level tickets, a field visit during Giants batting practice to watch the team and get up close to some of your favorite Giants. The winner will also take home a basket filled with promotional items!
Ultimate New York City Vacation, courtesy of Joy Lee and Alaska Airlines, value: $5500
Two round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets, a $1000 cash towards a 3-night stay in a 4-star New York City hotel, a Gourmet meal with wine at Bond 45, a meet and greet with a Broadway star and two tickets to one of Broadway’s newest shows (winner’s choice)!
“After two years of virtual events, we are excited to host our annual gala in person again,” said Nestor L. Fernandez II, CEO and Executive Director of TEL HI. “And it couldn’t come at a better time for the children in our community.
There is a big need to provide educational support now that schools have reopened. Our goal is to raise funds for academic tutoring, as well as STEM programs that will help students do well in math and science, which are areas we find students are struggling with the most after two years of virtual classes. Additionally, it will be amazing to gather in-person again as a community, celebrate and enjoy each other’s company.”
The mission of TEL HI is to promote stability for families and children, to build skills and self-worth to help them succeed, and to support seniors so they may stay vital and independent. Free and low-cost programs such as early child care, pre- and after-school programs, summer camps and senior programs are provided.
Media Contact: Diana Silvestri diana@spritzsf.com | 415.627.8229
Location: Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107
TEL HI Contact: Ashley Latoof | ALatoof@telhi.org | 415.580.7222
ABOUT TEL HI: TEL HI’s mission is to enhance the lives of the people in the communities they serve. The nonprofit organization is focused on meeting the needs of a culturally, linguistically, and economically diverse community with services that promote stability for families; building skills and self-worth that allows toddlers, youth, and adults to reach for their dreams and succeed; and supporting seniors in remaining vital and independent. TEL HI provides a combination of free and low-cost programs: infant and toddler care, preschool, after school activities, summer camp, personal development classes, senior programs, and community celebrations.
