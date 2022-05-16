Redbud Trail Grayson County

TxDOT officials announced that the east side of the Redbud Trail/FM 1417 intersection in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily beginning May 23. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

This closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process and is required to complete work on the intersection of Cypress Grove and FM 1417, officials said.

Motorists westbound on Redbud Trail who wish to access FM 1417 can turn right on Mimosa Drive, then turn left onto West Cypress Grove Road and then proceed onto FM 1417 to reach their destination.

Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Redbud Trail will need to turn east onto West Cypress Grove Road, then turn right onto Redbud Trail.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials noted.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.