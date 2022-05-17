NFTi Emporium Brings Gold Art to London and Athens-Based Art Exhibition, with Plans to Expand into NFT Metaverse
NFTs are not only a gateway for artists, but also have potential for future real-life tech appliances, art being just an introduction to the topic of non fungible tokens to the masses.”SCUNTHORPE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTi Emporium, a digital art and NFT creator, announces its presence in art exhibitions in London and Athens, and the company's plans to expand into NFT Metaverse.
— Evan Kareem, founder of NFTi Emporium
NFTi Emporium has brought many artworks into the Crypto environment, which have caught the attention of many, including being featured in ART4Any Magazine, Tokhun.IO as well as shown at the recent London and Athens-based art gallery, Art Number23.
The company's artwork was also recognized and complimented as a very interesting project by many, including Sixtine Crutchfield, WISeART Art Director for WISeKEY International Limited.
Recently, NFTi Emporium entered into a partnership with the famous Japanese E-Commerce giant, Rakuten, in their proprietary NFT marketplace called Rakuten NFT to bring a collection exclusive to the Japanese NFT audience.
One of the recently famous artworks, Gold Art, is a collection of artworks that consists of patterns found in nature. The Gold Art collection has been selected to be placed in the recent London and Athens-based virtual art exhibition.
Gold Art has the resemblance of the natural phenomenon of Antelope Canyon Caves in Arizona, USA. According to scientists, these natural landscapes are the result of many millennia of weather extremes, and these canyons were thereby formed over thousands of years of flash flooding of the intermittent creek running through it, wearing away the Navajo sandstone rock-face before emptying into the Colorado River and currently into Lake Powell.
During times of long periods of drought, windblown sand polished the narrow slot walls into a striated, swirling finish. In this place, there seems to be an ever-changing play of light upon its walls, and the flowing sand-falls that cascade into the depths of the slot canyon.
In the Gold Art artwork, patterns like these natural phenomena have been reflected and shown in such a way like those are carved on a big heavy block of gold, being displayed on a large wall of gold in a museum, a decorative block of gold.
Other projects NFTi Emporium are planning soon include a new collection called Hundred Thousand Patterns. These are a set of extremely vibrant abstract artworks released on multiple popular blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Cardano etc.
Lead artist Evan Kareem talks about how NFTs are not only a gateway for artists, but also have potential for future real-life tech appliances, art being just an introduction to the topic of non fungible tokens to the masses.
He founded NFTi Emporium with plans to develop an NFT marketplace and has plans for a metaverse project, most likely to be a premium virtual gallery, on an appropriate blockchain.
NFT, crypto and art enthusiasts can find out more about the upcoming NFT projects on Twitter @NFTiEmporium and Instagram @nftiemporium for early whitelist selections and releases.
