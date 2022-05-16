Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,961 in the last 365 days.

SOUTH DAKOTA CONSUMER PROTECTION URGES CAUTION IN AFTERMATH OF SEVERE STORMS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 16, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. –  The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered.

South Dakotans will want to quickly clean up and make repairs to damaged property.  Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are dealing with water damage consumers are encouraged to take the extra time to evaluate and secure the right contractor.  Consumers who need repairs may be the target of unscrupulous business practices. 

 Here are a few suggestions when choosing professional contactors:

  • Do not be pressured into a quick agreement.
  • Ask to see proof of insurance and/or bond, and sales tax license.
  • Request a written contract specifying in detail the work to be done and agreed upon price.
  • Be cautious if it is cash-only terms.
  • Be cautious if the contractor requires that they negotiate with your insurance company.  It may seem like a help at the time, but can be a costly mistake in the end.
  • Do not make full payment before the job is satisfactorily completed.
  • Consumers typically have a 3 Day Right to Cancel on door-to-door transactions.

If you have questions regarding transient contractors, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or you can email to consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

                                                                           -30-

You just read:

SOUTH DAKOTA CONSUMER PROTECTION URGES CAUTION IN AFTERMATH OF SEVERE STORMS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.