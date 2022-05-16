SOUTH DAKOTA CONSUMER PROTECTION URGES CAUTION IN AFTERMATH OF SEVERE STORMS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 16, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered.

South Dakotans will want to quickly clean up and make repairs to damaged property. Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are dealing with water damage consumers are encouraged to take the extra time to evaluate and secure the right contractor. Consumers who need repairs may be the target of unscrupulous business practices.

Here are a few suggestions when choosing professional contactors:

Do not be pressured into a quick agreement.

Ask to see proof of insurance and/or bond, and sales tax license.

Request a written contract specifying in detail the work to be done and agreed upon price.

Be cautious if it is cash-only terms.

Be cautious if the contractor requires that they negotiate with your insurance company. It may seem like a help at the time, but can be a costly mistake in the end.

Do not make full payment before the job is satisfactorily completed.

Consumers typically have a 3 Day Right to Cancel on door-to-door transactions.

If you have questions regarding transient contractors, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or you can email to consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

