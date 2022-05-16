PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 2030 (Lime Valley Road) Bridge Preservation Project in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 2030 (Lime Valley Road) bridge preservation project. The bridge spans Pequea Creek in West Lampeter and Strasburg townships, Lancaster County, roughly 3.5 miles southwest of Strasburg, PA.

The purpose of this project is to prevent water infiltration, extend the service life of the bridge, improve safety, and improve rideability on the bridge surface while preserving the historical integrity of the structure. This project is also mitigation for the adverse effects to the Route 1010 (Farmersville Road) Bridge Replacement Project.

The proposed preservation of the bridge will consist of concrete repairs to deteriorated areas throughout the superstructure and substructure. The new concrete patch work will be colored to match the existing aged concrete. To improve the rideability of the deck surface, the existing overlay will be removed and a new bituminous overlay will be placed with membrane waterproofing. Guide rail with safety end treatments will be provided on the roadway approaches to the bridge.

The rail-to-rail dimension and alignments with the roadway and stream will remain unchanged. The lane and shoulder widths over the arch structure will remain unchanged as no impacts to the roadway are anticipated. The structure’s hydraulic performance will remain the same and will not increase the risk of flooding on Pequea Creek upstream or downstream from the structure.

The project is currently in design and it is anticipated to start construction during the 2023 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online from May 16, 2022 to June 17, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Derek Mitch, Project Manager, at (717) 772-0034 or email at dmitch@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

