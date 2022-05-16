Affordable Connectivity Program - Help for You to Get Online!

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Who Is Eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income internet program;

Participates in one of these assistance programs: The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits or Lifeline;

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands: Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income based)



Two Steps to Enroll

Go to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Contact your preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Some providers may have an alternative application that they will ask you to complete.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.

Which Internet Service Providers Are Participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program?

Various internet providers, including those offering landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Find internet service providers offering the benefit in your state or territory.

Service providers can find more information about how to participate here.