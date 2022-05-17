Former Showtime & Warner Bros. Exec Donald Buckley and Snorble Animation Dir. Daniel Luke to Establish Lullaboo™ Studios
Snorble Incorporated Plans to Merge the Art of Content Creation and Storytelling with the Latest Developments in Technology
I think people will be blown away with the projects we have in development, the perfect union of great storytelling and technology.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snorble Incorporated is preparing to launch Lullaboo™ Studios, an initiative that will merge the art of content creation and storytelling with the latest developments in technology to produce stories that transcend devices and time.
— Donald Buckley
Once the world has been introduced to Snorble® - an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines – Lullaboo Studios will be established to reimagine the world of storytelling.
To realize the vision of this unique and progressive platform, Snorble has paired former Showtime and Warner Bros. executive Donald Buckley with Snorble Animation Director Daniel Luke to serve as co-Heads of Lullaboo Studios.
“Everything at Snorble stems from a central font of goodness, which is all incredibly appealing,” said Don, who was a founder of Warner Bros. Online, one of the first original digital content players to emerge from a major studio.
“To have a blank canvas on which to build a groundbreaking studio is a mouthwatering prospect. I am thrilled to have begun working with Dan and his creative team. Everything about the concept of Lullaboo is very positive; the methodology, the sentiments, the guiding principles if you like. I think people will be blown away with the projects we have in development, the perfect union of great storytelling and technology.”
As Chief Marketing Officer of Showtime Networks Inc., Don oversaw the network’s marketing, distribution and subscriber acquisition marketing partnerships, special features programming, creative advertising and digital media divisions, branding, promotions, media, CRM/analytics and marketing operations for the network. He led campaigns for Homeland, Billions, Shameless, The Circus, Ray Donovan, Twin Peaks, The Chi, Dexter, City on a Hill, Showtime Sports, and Showtime Documentary Films.
Co-Head of Lullaboo Studios, Dan has spent the past decade working in children’s television and was the Animation Supervisor for the Teen Titans Go series and movie. He hails from Clifton Springs, Australia, and has been based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, since 2012. He loves creating things that put a smile on people’s faces, whether that’s through animation, music, puppets, or some mashup of other things he can do.
“The appeal of Lullaboo Studios is that we are genuinely creating content that upholds the principles of Snorble; doing good from the inside out and establishing family values,” said Dan, who leads the organization’s creative team of animators. “We know that people are going to love Snorble, so we know they’ll love the experiences we’re building at Lullaboo Studios.
“Don brings a wealth of experience regarding the business elements of running a successful studio, while my specialty is on the creative side, so we’re an ideal combination and we’re collaborating incredibly well so far. We both have a keen eye for what makes a great story and the discussions we’ve had to lay the foundations for Lullaboo Studios have been inspiring.”
Snorble Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rizkalla said of establishing the studio: “We have emphasized since the beginning of this project that we aspire to nurture the development of children by unlocking a limitless world of creativity and imagination, and that is precisely our goal for Lullaboo Studios.
“Don has an industry track record of establishing literally hundreds of household movies and television brands that are the epitome of entertainment, so it is a real coup for our team. Pairing him with the creative genius of Dan is going to set a new standard in visual storytelling through Lullaboo Studios.”
Don Buckley previously served as Showtime’s Senior Vice President, Digital Media and created and led the cross-disciplinary marketing organization that launched Showtime’s Streaming OTT service, designed its strategic positioning, and helped drive its subscriber growth beyond launch projections. Among the hundreds of Warner Bros. movies released during his tenure were the Oceans 11, The Matrix, Harry Potter, and The Dark Knight franchises. Don is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and serves as Media and Entertainment Industry Advisor for the Open Voice Network, which promotes and fosters creative, privacy, security and interoperability standards in emerging conversational AI, voice assistant platforms, and custom voice applications. He also serves on the board of the Experience Center of the Interactive Advertising Bureau.
Snorble Incorporated now boasts a team that includes proven leaders in animation, storytelling, entertainment, child development, product engineering, voice recognition, AI, software engineering, design, marketing, and retail sales.
About Snorble:
The flagship Snorble product is an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines. By blending proprietary natural language processing and AI with an animated character, Snorble creates an experience for families that has never been seen before. For more information about the company and its products, visit Snorble.com. Media may download Snorble assets at this Press Kit.
Michael Preston
Snorble
+1 781-363-0305
michael.preston@snorble.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other