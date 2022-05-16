Gov. Wolf Highlights Legacy of Support for Manufacturing, Declares Pennsylvania Well-Positioned to be Leader in National Clean Energy Transition

Governor Tom Wolf today joined industry leaders and stakeholders at the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit to highlight his legacy of support for manufacturing in Pennsylvania and how this support plus Pennsylvania’s bounty of natural resources poises Pennsylvania to be a leader in the United States​’ transition to clean energy.

“Pennsylvania’s smoke​ and steel have helped to build many of our nation’s most iconic and ambitious projects – the Golden Gate Bridge, the Empire State Building, and Hoover Dam among them,” said Gov. Wolf. “And now our industrial strength, abundant natural resources, and powerful workforce has the opportunity to lead the nation in a transition to a clean energy ecosystem including more reliance on clean hydrogen and carbon capture sequestration and storage.”

In Pennsylvania, manufacturing is big business. It employs nearly 10% of Pennsylvania’s workforce and accounts for 11.42% of economic output. Since Gov. Wolf took office in 2015 and immediately prioritized his support for an even stronger industry, the economic output of manufacturing in Pennsylvania rose from $85 billion in 2016 to more than $92 billion in 2021.

In order to ensure this key sector remains strong into the future, the Governor is working with a diverse coalition of energy, organized labor, and state and local leaders to develop the public private partnerships needed to address the challenges of decarbonization and ensure our manufacturers and industry will continue to compete in a carbon constrained 21st century economy.

Through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $8 billion is available to support four Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs to expand the use of clean hydrogen in the industrial sector. The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs initiative is part of the Biden Administration’s broad work to create jobs by expanding the use of clean hydrogen to accelerate the decarbonization of the industrial sector.

Gov. Wolf confirmed his intention to ensure Pennsylvania is competitive in pursuing DOE investment in a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub earlier today. This effort will ensure the creation of clean energy jobs in Pennsylvania, while supporting the Biden Administration’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85​% by 2050.

At the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit today, Gov. Wolf acknowledge​d significant industry and stakeholder support and partnerships received to make Pennsylvania a leader in the development of clean hydrogen and competitive for energy related federal funding authorized under the BIL.

“The support and excitement we’ve received from the industry has been overwhelming, and it’s critical to our ability to have a seat at the table and compete for these upcoming opportunities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Bringing a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to the commonwealth will also bring new jobs and economic growth, it will help t​o reduce emissions, protect us from the growing dangers of climate change, and improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Department of Energy anticipates that applications for funding will open later this summer. Over the next several months, Pennsylvania will work with stakeholders to create a path to industrial sector decarbonization with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies and collaborate to ensure that the Department of Energy invests in Pennsylvania.