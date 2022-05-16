Chris Harrington Makes List of Most Powerful Women
PROGRESS in Lending publishes its list of leading female executives.
I appreciate the editors at PROGRESS in Lending and their efforts to shed some light on the women who are leading change during this exciting time.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, is proud to announce that co-founder and President Chris Harrington has been listed among the Most Powerful Women in Fintech by PROGRESS in Lending. This is the fourth consecutive year the trade group has published its list of powerful female executives.
“In today’s hyper-connected world, organizations must constantly evolve to offer quick, convenient, and reliable service. The financial services industry is no exception,” the editors wrote when they announced this year’s list. “The rise of Innovative FinTech is a perfect example of how this new reality is reshaping the way we think. And women are playing a pivotal role. These women are not just influencers, they are leading the way.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in high-tech real estate and mortgage relationship management, developing state-of-the-art CRM platforms combined with automated content marketing services.
In describing her efforts in the industry, the editor’s wrote, “In the mortgage industry in particular, we know that new home buyers need guidance from professional loan officers and they won’t close a loan with a company that doesn’t offer them that intimate connection — which starts long before the loan application is completed. Today’s Smart CRM technology is the tip of the spear here, as it allows loan officers to take advantage of the latest technologies to stay connected to their past customers, business referral partners and the borrowers they currently have in their pipelines. Chris expects to see more FinTech applied to forging, building and maintaining important relationships between the financial institution’s internal staff and their customers.”
“I’m very proud to make this distinctive list of great female industry leaders,” Harrington said. “I appreciate the editors at PROGRESS in Lending and their efforts to shed some light on the women who are leading change during this exciting time. I congratulate the other executives on this list and wish them great success in the future.”
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
