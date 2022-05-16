Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Washington

SWEDEN, May 16 - On Monday 16 May, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Washington DC to meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, at the invitation of the Pentagon. The meeting will focus on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and Sweden’s forthcoming application for NATO membership.

Mr Hultqvist and Mr Austin will meet on 18 May and are also set to discuss bilateral Swedish-American defence cooperation, the security situation in Europe, China’s defence policy and its consequences for Sweden and the US.

Mr Hultqvist will also meet with various members of the US Congress during his visit to Washington DC.