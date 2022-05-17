Submit Release
Falcon Wealth Mentioned in Forbes

Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

Falcon Wealth founder Gabriel Shahin shares tips to plan your financial future.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Shahin, CFP® and Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning, took a moment with Forbes to discuss ways to plan for a successful retirement. From paying down debt to creating a lasting legacy, Gabriel details ways to ensure you maintain control of your personal finances.

It’s essential to begin planning for retirement early. Gabriel mentions that forecasting expenses and setting a budget can help maintain the wealth you worked hard to accumulate so that you can enjoy financial freedom. For some of Falcon Wealth's clients that means traveling the globe or starting a small business. Gabriel concludes that it is ultimately up to the retiree in how they would prefer to live their post-work life.

For a small, but rapidly growing business, Falcon is excited to share its involvement with one of the largest American business magazines. This sparks hope within the Falcon Wealth team that there are only bigger and greater things to come.

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

