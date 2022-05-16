Schuylkill Navy Series Sponsor Toyota returns to Stotesbury Cup Regatta as Presenting Sponsor of 95th Regatta in 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia welcomes the return of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 95th Stotesbury Cup Regatta. The Regatta – which is Philadelphia’s largest sprint race – is also the largest scholastic regatta in the world and takes place Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 on the Schuylkill River.
Schuylkill Navy Series sponsor Toyota returns to the Stotesbury Cup Regatta as the Presenting Sponsor of the 95th Regatta in 2022 .
The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association is in the eighth year of the presenting sponsorship of the Regatta and is kicking off the sixth year as overall Presenting Sponsor of the Schuylkill Navy Series, the five signature events annually conducted by the Schuylkill Navy (including the Stotesbury Cup Regatta). As Presenting Sponsor of the Series, Toyota supports the Schuylkill Navy’s 365-day-a-year efforts on behalf of the rowing community, including river stewardship, ensuring river user safety, and developing rowing talent at every level.
The Stotesbury Cup Regatta venue provides Regatta attendees with multiple ways to engage with Toyota and learn more about the Toyota full-line. The Toyota Experience is located in Stotesbury Village near the Grandstand Finish Line. With vehicles on view, a photo booth opportunity and Olympic and Paralympic athletes in attendance, the Toyota Experience allows consumers to connect on many levels. Hybrid vehicles will be part of the lineup. A second Toyota location in the Athletes Village near the launching dock features Toyota trucks so that attendees can experience the powerful and versatile models available. The Phillie Phanatic will be on-site to cheer on athletes on Friday, May 20 at 4:00pm.
“The Schuylkill Navy is grateful for the generous support that Toyota has provided over these difficult years. We are so happy to join the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association in welcoming back the crowds of athletes and fans to our historic river venue,” said Bonnie Mueller, Commodore, Schuylkill Navy. “The breadth of Toyota’s support helps us continue to improve all events at our historic venue as well as providing a significant resource to allow Boathouse Row athletes to compete at a world-class level.”
“The ongoing commitment to the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and the rowing community is part of one of our most important partnerships,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “Toyota is excited to continue this relationship and assist the Regatta in allowing the many student-athletes to compete on May 20 and 21. Helping student-athletes and Olympic hopefuls to move beyond their dreams is a core part of Toyota’s partnership and support of the Olympic Movement, and we are so proud to be involved. We look forward to cheering them on.”
For Toyota, mobility and commitment continues as an important vertical with their global campaign of “Start Your Impossible” as they plan support for the Olympics and Paralympic game though 2024. Toyota supports athletes such as Oksana Masters, a four-time U.S. Paralympian who has appeared in rowing events during the Paralympic summer games. It is Toyota’s goal to continue to emphasize its commitment to creating an ever-better society through freedom of movement by championing local hometown heroes and national athletes as well as events such as the Stotesbury Cup Regatta that connects with people locally to share and encourage others to do the same.
ABOUT TRI-STATE TOYOTA DEALERS ASSOCIATION
The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) is comprised of 25 Toyota Dealers in the Greater Philadelphia market dedicated to providing customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northwestern Delaware and Southern New Jersey communities with Toyota sales and service. The Tri-State TDA has been supporting the Schuylkill Navy and their community efforts for over eight years and is proud to continue to support the Regatta, the Schuylkill Navy Series, High Performance Collaborative and Toyota’s overall Olympic and Paralympic efforts across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.
ABOUT TOYOTA
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
ABOUT THE SCHUYLKILL NAVY’S STOTESBURY CUP REGATTA PRESENTED BY TOYOTA
The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is the largest sprint regatta in Philadelphia and largest scholastic regatta in the world. Held on the Schuylkill River since 1927, the event is organized by the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the non-profit organization that governs Boathouse Row and the rowing community in the Philadelphia region.
Founded in 1858, the Schuylkill Navy is the oldest amateur sporting association in the country and is chartered by its member clubs on Boathouse Row and upriver "to secure collective action and promote amateurism on the Schuylkill." The Schuylkill Navy has staged over 600 events, many dating back to the mid-19th century.
ABOUT THE SCHUYKILL NAVY SERIES
The Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota is composed of five sporting events in Philadelphia, hosted by the Schuylkill Navy at its iconic River venues. Powered by the work of hundreds of volunteers and donations by generous sponsors led by Toyota, these events are free to spectators and open to a diverse range of athletes in the City, region and beyond. Proceeds fund the work of the Schuylkill Navy in promoting access to rowing and paddling, stewardship of the River and Fairmount Park, youth development, and our athletes who compete nationally and internationally.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+ +1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn