Black Belt Community Foundation to Award $62,050 on Saturday, May 21 During Arts Grants Award Ceremony
The Black Belt Community Foundation was founded in 2004 and serves 12 counties in the state of Alabama.
Arts organizations from across 9 counties of the Alabama Black Belt are being awarded, including the 2 longest running festivals in the Black Belt.
Being able to award vital arts grants funding each year is a blessing made possible through this support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty community-based art programs across the Black Belt will gather for a moment of celebration on May 21st, 2022 at 10AM Central Time. The award ceremony will be a virtual event, held via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend, using Meeting ID: 872 2707 0384, Passcode: 658085. In total, $52,050 will be awarded to support and strengthen youth organizations, theatrical performances, and arts exposure experiences. $10,000 will be awarded to the two longest running festivals in the Black Belt.
— Felecia Lucky, President BBCF
Even through challenging times, BBCF is happy to have been able to continue supporting in-school, after-school, community-based groups, and summer arts education programs and aid the presentation of and/or production of arts programming and attendance at professional development conferences. 2022 marks the sixteenth year of such arts funding by BBCF. This will be BBCF’s first in-person Arts Grants Award Ceremony since the 2020 start of the COVID Pandemic.
BBCF was established in 2004 to support community efforts in the Black Belt that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all the region’s people and communities. A partnership formed in 2006 with BBCF, the Youth & Cultural Committee of the Black Belt Action Commission, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA), established the Black Belt Arts Initiative. The goals of this project are: to work in partnership with local community based organizations, to forge collaborations with local schools to advance arts education, to document and promote artistic assets, to assist arts organizations in becoming more efficient and effective and to provide opportunities for citizens of the Black Belt region to be exposed to and participate in arts.
For more information on the Black Belt Arts Initiative, contact Mynecia Steele or Salaam Green at msteele@blackbeltfound.org or sgreen@blackbeltfound.org, or visit www.blackbeltfound.org .
The Black Belt Arts Initiative has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment on the Arts. The organizations receiving arts grants on Saturday, May 21, 2022 are as follows, per counties in the BBCF service area:
BULLOCK COUNTY :
Chilly's ICE Cool Band
DALLAS COUNTY:
Fathers of St. Edmund, Southern Missions
ArtsRevive CDC
Charity Fellowship Outreach
GREENE COUNTY :
Center For Rural Family Development
LOWNDES COUNTY:
Lowndes County Community Life Center
MACON COUNTY :
Too Good for Drugs Photojournalism
Tuskegee Repertory Theatre, Inc.
From Under the Tree Ministries
The Podcast Club
Nature's Garden for Victory and Peace
Louise O. Newman Center for Learning
PERRY COUNTY :
Community Foundation of Uniontown
PICKENS COUNTY :
Tranquility 2020
SUMTER COUNTY:
Divine Girls Coalition
WILCOX COUNTY:
Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center
BAMA Kids, Inc.:
Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy
Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter
Daron Harris
Black Belt Community Foundation
+1 256-592-9153
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Black Belt Community Foundation 2022 Arts Grant Cycle!