Tour24 Taps Multifamily Veteran Andy Larson as Chief Revenue Officer

Andy Larson, Chief Revenue Officer, Tour24

Former HappyCo and RealPage VP joins industry’s leading self-guided touring solution

Tour24 stands alone as the leader in self-guided tours, driving authentic industry transformation.” — Andy Larson

MEDFIELD, MA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tour24®, leader of self-guided tours for the multifamily industry, today announced the hiring of Andy Larson as Chief Revenue Officer to help manage the rapid growth of the proptech company. With more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial real estate industry, including 15 years delivering new and emerging technology solutions to the multifamily sector, Larson will lead and grow Tour24’s sales team, scale the company’s reach and help meet the increased demand for Tour24. Having recently closed a $5.6M Series A round, Tour24 has seen 131% year-over-year revenue growth and 143% year-over-year increase in the number of live units from Q1 2021.

“Andy is a true sales professional and industry veteran who will be a valuable asset to the leadership team to help manage our explosive growth,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, Tour24 CEO. “Industry knowledge, relationships and most importantly reputation are essential for every executive on the Tour24 team. Andy Larson exemplifies these skills and traits.”

Most recently, Larson led Multifamily and Partnerships at HappyCo, a mobile and cloud-based application provider for smarter real estate business operations. Under his leadership, HappyCo grew revenues tenfold.

Prior to that, Larson was VP of Business Development at OpsTechnology, a spend management platform. He led revenue expansion at a 50% year-over-year growth during a 3-year period prior to acquisition by RealPage, Inc. Under his leadership, revenues grew 400% over a 5-year period following the acquisition. Larson formerly held a sales leadership role at CreditRetriever (now TransUnion Rent Screening) following his introduction to the industry as an Acquisitions Specialist at Archstone Communities.

“I’m thrilled to join Tour24 at this point in its trajectory. Tour24 stands alone as the leader in self-guided tours, driving authentic industry transformation,” said Larson. “With tight labor markets, ongoing COVID concerns, and the changing needs of today’s prospects and employees, there has never been a better time to disrupt the traditional leasing journey. Interactive self-guided tours are becoming the standard across the industry and those who adopt now will experience a substantial first mover advantage.”



About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform for self-guided tours that empowers communities and helps future renters easily find a home on their own. Built by innovators in multifamily, Tour24 is the only provider of a truly self-guided experience that incorporates audio and visual support. Combining its transformative technology with key industry integrations, including smart home and secure verification capabilities, Tour24 is the most comprehensive solution on the market. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 focuses on delivering more traffic, more tours and ultimately more leases. For more information, visit https://tour24now.com.

Contact: Erin McCormick

Communications at Tour24

###