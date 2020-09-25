Knock and Tour24 Partner to Bring Greater Efficiency to Self-Guided Tours

Best-of-breed technologies combine to help apartment operators give renters flexibility and overcome tour challenges caused by COVID-19.

BOSTON, MA, US, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tour24, the leading mobile app that streamlines the rental touring process, and Knock, a leading front office SaaS platform for the multifamily industry, have partnered to make the self-guided tour process easier and more efficient for prospective residents and community onsite teams.

The popularity of self-guided tours is booming during this time of social distancing and restrictive public guidelines. Meanwhile, apartment communities’ rate for converting leads to tours has suffered greatly in 2020 because of the cautionary nature of COVID-19.

With Tour24 and Knock combining in the experience, self-guided tour booking and tour-lead management are now a seamless prospect experience and better workflow for leasing teams. By integrating self-guided tours through Knock’s front office platform, multifamily operators can instantly add self-guided tour CTA’s across their website and lead gen channels, helping drive safe, autonomous tours.

Tour24 is the mobile app customized for the community that streamlines the rental touring process for consumers and property managers. It gives future renters the option to tour apartment homes both on their own, and on their own schedule.

Tour24 integrates with the access systems at today’s buildings and creates self-guided tours when the community wants them to occur. They can be scheduled during regular, daytime office hours or after-hours (and during weekends) when the office is closed. With the new partnership between Tour24 and Knock, self-guided prospect information is now integrated into Knock’s lead management CRM, automatically creating guest cards and importing key data points without disrupting the daily workflows for leasing teams.

“We proudly welcome Tour24 to our expanding ecosystem through this strategic partnership that gives prospective renters more flexibility to choose how they view their next apartment,” said Stuart Bern, Knock’s Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships.“Whether they choose to tour with an agent or self-guided, our goal is to help our customers leverage innovative technologies and tools to create a safe experience, and to ensure a higher level of lead-to-lease conversions for their communities. We were able to accomplish both of our goals for the industry through this new integration with Tour24.”

Knock is the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for apartment onsite operations, used by half of the NMHC’s Top 50 apartment owners and managers and over 1 million apartment homes nationwide. Companies that switch to Knock see an average 20 percent lift in their lead-to-lease conversion rates in the first 12 months.

“Tour24 is thrilled to be partnering with Knock to provide a seamless integration of prospect data from initial inquiry through the self-guided tour process,” John I. Doyle, President, Tour24, says.

Flexible touring options ensure that multifamily apartment communities can accommodate prospective renters – no matter how they feel comfortable touring – and continue to maintain their traffic numbers by turning those visitors into new residents.

“Knock has quickly become the source for successful lead management while Tour24 has blazed the trail into the new concept of self-guided tours,” Doyle says. “It’s a natural partnership by two innovative companies that will help our clients effectively and efficiently lease their properties with the most streamlined process on the market.”

More about Knock

Knock is an award-winning sales and marketing SaaS platform for residential property management companies. Hundreds of the leading multifamily operators and owners across North America rely on Knock’s intelligent front office -- a suite of productivity and business intelligence tools -- to improve occupancy and renewal rates. Knock is based in Seattle and was founded in 2014. For more details, visit www.knockcrm.com.



More about Tour24

Tour24 is the mobile app that streamlines the rental touring process for consumers and property managers. It integrates with the access systems at today’s buildings and creates self-guided tours. It serves as an extension to leasing teams to deliver more tours with maximum simplicity, flexibility and convenience.

