Statement by the Prime Minister on Vesak

CANADA, May 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vesak:

“Today, we join Buddhists in Canada and around the world to celebrate Vesak, also known as Buddha Day.

“Vesak is the most important festival for Buddhists, as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing into Nirvana of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

“On this day, many Buddhists will visit their local temples to pray, take part in chanting and meditation rituals, and offer gifts to show respect and gratitude for the Buddha’s life, goodwill, and wisdom. Buddhists will pour fragrant water over the statue of the infant Buddha, which symbolizes the cleansing of their minds from greed, hatred, and ignorance.

“Today, we reflect on the Buddha’s universal teachings of generosity, compassion, and selfless service. These values unite us as Canadians and, together, as we continue to recover from the pandemic, these values will also ensure that we continue to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive country.

“Today, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Buddhist communities and the important contributions they have made – and continue to make – to our country. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish a joyous and peaceful Vesak to everyone celebrating this sacred day.”