Statement by the Prime Minister on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates

CANADA, May 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Canada and the UAE have a close relationship, with strong people-to-people ties and trade and investment connections. We share a common focus on strengthening regional and global security and contributing to greater economic and social development in both our countries and globally.

“When I spoke to Sheikh Mohamed last month, we agreed to cooperate in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the war’s impact on global food security. In his new capacity, I am confident that Sheikh Mohamed will continue to foster strong relations between Canada and the UAE, as he did during his time as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“As a friend and partner to the UAE, I look forward to continue working with Sheikh Mohamed to build a prosperous future for people in both our countries, and work together to address challenges to regional and international security.”