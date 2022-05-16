Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,826 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates

CANADA, May 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Canada and the UAE have a close relationship, with strong people-to-people ties and trade and investment connections. We share a common focus on strengthening regional and global security and contributing to greater economic and social development in both our countries and globally.

“When I spoke to Sheikh Mohamed last month, we agreed to cooperate in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the war’s impact on global food security. In his new capacity, I am confident that Sheikh Mohamed will continue to foster strong relations between Canada and the UAE, as he did during his time as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“As a friend and partner to the UAE, I look forward to continue working with Sheikh Mohamed to build a prosperous future for people in both our countries, and work together to address challenges to regional and international security.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.