AITX Launches Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Spotlighting Innovation and RAD Light My Way: $AITX (Stock Symbol: AITX)

AITX Launches Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Spotlighting Innovation and RAD Light My Way: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AITX Launches Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Spotlighting Innovation and RAD Light My Way: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. Expanding Sales Including Expectation of Large Orders from Global Small Box Retailer and Casino Operators. Collaboration with Nightingale Security to Complete Autonomous Air and Ground Security Solution. New Multi-Unit Order from Renowned East Coast Private College. Security Robot Order Recently Received from New Dealer with Multiple Fortune 500 Business Relationships.AITX announced that it has released its first TV ad to be used in a limited nationwide marketing campaign. The initial spot highlights the Company’s industry leadership role while drawing specific attention to RAD Light My Way, a personal safety and security solution produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).This marketing campaign begins in late May and will run for approximately 90 days. The series of ads will feature the theme ‘We Can Do Better’ and directly address the need for a technology overhaul in the security services and #PropTech industries. Purposes of the campaign are to drive interest for RAD’s solutions and affirm how the innovative AI-driven solutions from AITX and its three RAD subsidiaries are at the forefront of this re-imagining and transformation.“We’re excited to present our amazing solutions and our company to a broader market through this campaign,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We are on a mission to marry artificial intelligence to robotics that perform tasks every business needs, but few can afford, and fewer can find qualified staff to fill these jobs. It’s time to proclaim to the world our role in this transformation.”The Company added that a limited number of television spots will air on CNBC, Newsmax, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, Headline News, Bloomberg TV, and The Weather Channel. The Company will use other media channels to engage target markets appropriately.“It’s great to see an incredible company like AITX take the next step in securing their market leadership position by showcasing their solutions on broadcast TV,” said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO of FMW Media. “I’m a big believer in what they’re doing, and how they’re shaking up industries with their truly innovative, robotic solutions. Now everybody gets to see what AITX is up to.”The first 30 second ad of this campaign can be previewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9b28y3 RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of personal safety in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. RAD Light My Way recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.AITX intends to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K which is expected in May.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos • AITX Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Expects Large Orders from Global Small Box Retailer and Second Casino OperatorOn April 29th AITX announced it is awaiting final approval from a pair of significant pending orders. These 2 orders are expected after months of in-person meetings, trade show visits, site walks, and being fully vetted by the clients. The retailer is expected to initially deploy 8 ROSAs as a pilot program at 2 of their locations.RAD Light My Way from AITX recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.• AITX Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices and Nightingale Security Announce Complete Autonomous Air and Ground Security SolutionOn April 27th AITX announced it will offer special features to its ground-based security robots based on a collaboration with Nightingale Security. Nightingale Security develops fully autonomous, 24/7 physical security aerial drone systems equipped with real-time surveillance cameras & data gathering sensors.The result of this development will be the security and facility management industry’s first integration of an aerial drone which is capable of being autonomously deployed by a mobile or stationary security robot. Conversely the integrated system will also allow for RAD’s mobile robot ROAMEO, and future RAD mobile solutions, to be dispatched by a Nightingale aerial drone. The companies confirmed that both organizations plan to offer the integrated solutions through their existing sales channels.• AITX Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Multiple ROSA Order from East Coast Private CollegeOn April 20th AITX announced an order for 5 ROSA security robots from a renowned private college on the East Coast. AITX confirmed that this order has been received through one of RAD’s largest authorized dealers. Details of the transaction have not been released due to non-disclosure agreements.AITX also announced that the devices will be managed by RAD’s forthcoming ‘incident management system’. This cloud-based application advances RAD's goal of replacing the security industry’s disparate and obsolete user software and is offered by RAD at no additional cost. More than a dozen universities and colleges are actively considering AITX RAD Light My Way, along with multiple RAD devices per location.• Premier Protective Security Signed as New Dealer, Receives First Security Robot Order with Additional Units ExpectedOn March 14th AITX announced Premier Protective Security, Inc. as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Premier Protective Security is a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.Premier Protective Security has existing relationships with multiple Fortune 500 companies. The initial ROSA order will be utilized for their demonstration purposes to clients and prospects.• 'RAD Light My Way' an Integrated Facility and Campus Safety ApplicationOn March 10th AITX formally released RAD Light My Way, the first of its kind facility and campus safety solution where users can control the lighting and security conditions of their environment.RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services.For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. 