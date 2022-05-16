Niche Perfume E-Tailer Beautinow Launches Rewards Programme

European niche perfume E-tailer Beautinow has launched a loyalty programme to reward perfume shopaholics.

ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European niche perfume E-tailer Beautinow has launched a niche perfume loyalty programme to reward perfume shopaholics. The company announced its programme just before their first year anniversary to reward their returning customers.

“You may ask, why a loyalty program for just fragrances?” Says Hengfu Dai, founder of Beautinow. “Unlike mainstream designer fragrances, in the world of niche perfume, consumers are actually frequent buyers.” Dai adds. The company states perfume enthusiasts love to own a large collection of fragrances, so they can pick different ones to wear depending on the occasion, time of the day, weather, and even their mood. Popular niche fragrance include brands like Mancera and Xerjoff.

Dai states: “Most E-tailers focus on conversion, but what’s really important for us is customer happiness. A happy customer is a returning customer.” The company’s loyalty programme aims to reward these returning customers.

According to the company, joining Beautinow’s rewards is like the start of a scent journey with benefits. Customers are able to earn points while they shop, which they can exchange for future rewards such as free shipping, vouchers, and surprise free gifts. Perfume buyers are also rewarded with points by creating an account, leaving reviews and subscribing to our newsletter. At last, customers can level up when they level up.

The company has invested heavily in the technology behind the reward programme, and like any other startup, more online features will follow.