Beautinow Launches AI-Powered Sunscreen Advisor & Sun Protection Guide

Beautinow 2025 Sun Care & Sunscreen Guide

"What sets this guide apart is its cutting-edge AI Sunscreen Advisor, powered by Beautinow's innovative technology." — Beautinow

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautinow, an online leader in premium skincare, releases its 2025 Sun Protection & Sunscreen Guide, featuring an in-house trained AI sun care advisor. The comprehensive resource is designed to help skincare enthusiasts stay informed and protected under the sun's rays. "With the holiday season fast approaching, we receive countless daily inquiries from customers unsure about which sunscreen to choose," says Beautinow. The new guide is packed with 10 essential sunscreen facts every beauty lover needs to know, from the importance of SPF 30+ and broad-spectrum protection to tips on water-resistant formulas and the correct application amount using the “shot glass rule.” It also answers commonly asked questions about sunscreen in winter, spraying vs. rubbing application, and whether sunscreen is safe for everyday use.

"Sunscreen is not just a summer staple; it’s a year-round essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Our guide, includes knowledge of the latest scientific advances and product innovations, empowering our readers to make informed choices and stay protected in 2025," says Beautinow.

The Game-Changing AI Sunscreen Advisor

What sets this guide apart is its cutting-edge AI Sunscreen Advisor, powered by Beautinow's innovative technology. Trained on carefully curated data sourced from authoritative organisations like the Skin Cancer Foundation as well as consumer associations, this AI tool is designed to provide reliable, myth busting answers to 99% of sunscreen and sun protection-related questions. There are no language barriers, as the sun care advisor will always continue the conversation in the user's language.

The AI advisor can help users with questions such as:

"What sunscreen should I get?"

“What level of SPF is best for my skin type?”

“Does sunscreen expire, and how can I tell?”

“Can I use sunscreen while on a sunbed?”

The AI is continuously refined using real-world chat data, ensuring it becomes even more accurate and helpful over time, advising only the best sunscreens based on a user's skin type, age, and travel destination. This innovation makes Beautinow's guide a go-to destination for skincare enthusiasts looking for trustworthy, science-backed advice.

Beautinow WhatsApp Community

Beautinow’s isn't just committed to providing reliable beauty advice and recommendations, but also offers a lively community service through its WhatsApp Group of like-minded beauty lovers. Skincare enthusiasts in the group discuss their favourite products and stay updated on the latest beauty deals.

About Beautinow:

Beautinow is a trusted online destination for premium niche perfumes and beauty products at affordable prices. With over 200 global brands and 3,000+ products in its collection, Beautinow combines quality with accessibility. Beyond its curated beauty collections, Beautinow is dedicated to empowering its customers with expert resources and innovative tools, fostering a knowledgeable community of skincare and beauty enthusiasts.

